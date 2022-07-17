Rashmika Mandanna's 'oops moment' caught on camera, video goes viral

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna, who gained immense fame after portraying Srivalli opposite Allu Arjun in the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise last year, stunned everyone when she wore a sizzling red thigh-high slit dress with a plunging neckline at an awards night in Mumbai recently.

Though the actress looked ravishing hot in her dress, she appeared uncomfortable and was seen trying to cover her legs when she sat down to pose for pictures with the paparazzi. The video, shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account, has gone viral.

Netizens were quick to notice how uncomfortable the actress looked in her dress. One Instagram user commented, "I like her but she's uncomfortable in this dress. Then why do you wear such weird dresses?", while another wrote, "Looks like she is very uncomfortable in her dress".

"She is so uncomfortable with the dress what is the need of wearing such dress...does it make her look good ? An Indian wear or a decent gown would have looked much elegant! Our desi stars should understand that they cannot look like Jenifer Lopez or Giji Hadid...The yesteryear actress used to wear sarees ..they looked so elegant", read another comment by a netizen.











Meanwhile, on the work front, the Dear Comrade star will be making her Bollywood debut this year. Her first Hindi film is the sypy thriller Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Later this year, she will also be seen in the family drama Goodbye sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

Though the major Bollywood project that she has bagged is Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The crime drama, scheduled to release on August 11, 2023, will also feature Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. Rashmika has replaced Parineeti Chopra in the film who moved out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.