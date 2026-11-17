Rashmika Mandanna's Mysaa has released its second single, Aao Ri Chirraiya. Composed by Jakes Bejoy, the soulful track highlights the emotional bond between a father and his daughter, offering a glimpse into the film's emotional core. The action drama releases in cinemas on November 27.

The makers of Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Mysaa have released the film's second single, titled Aao Ri Chirraiya in Hindi. Composed by Jakes Bejoy, the emotional track explores the bond between a father and his daughter, offering a glimpse into the film's emotional core.

With its soulful composition and heartfelt lyrics, Aao Ri Chirraiya sets the tone for what appears to be an important emotional thread in the action drama. Anirudh Suswaram has crooned the song, while Neha Sandeep Shitole has written the lyrics of the Hindi dubbed version of the song.

The new song follows the release of the film's first single O Mysaa Re, which introduced audiences to the film's musical world. Vagdevi and Neha Sandeep Shitole were the singer and lyricist of the dubbed Hindi version of the first song.

Unlike several larger-than-life Indian action dramas built around mother-son relationships, Mysaa places a father-daughter bond at the heart of its narrative. Set against the backdrop of tribal lands, the film combines high-octane action with an emotional story, promising a different dimension to Rashmika's character.

Produced by Unformula Films, Mysaa features Rashmika Mandanna in what the makers describe as a never-seen-before avatar. Positioned as a female-led pan-India action drama, the film blends adrenaline-fuelled sequences with a story centred on family and relationships. Written and directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27, 2026.

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