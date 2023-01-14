Rashmika Mandanna reveals why she opted for her 'irreplaceable' tattoo: 'Nobody else can be you'

Rashmika Mandanna/File photo

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema. After enthralling the audience with her performance as Srivalli opposite superstar Allu Arjun in the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise in 2021, she made her Bollywood debut last year in Vikas Bahl's emotional drama Goodbye in which she shared screen space with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Rashmika is often seen flaunting her 'irreplaceable' tattoo in her beautiful photos that she keeps sharing with her fans and followers on Instagram. In a recent interview with Good Times, the actress revealed why she opted to get the word 'irreplaceable' tattooed on her right hand below her wrist.

Rashmika said, "I think when I did get it done, I initially didn’t have any idea as such in mind as to what I want to get. There was this boy in my college who came and said, oh, girls can't take so much pain because, you know, girls are very scared of needles, and me being a rebel back then, I was like I'll show you. And then I wanted to get a tattoo done, but I didn't know what to actually get done."

The actress further continued, "Like, I didn't know I wanted something and then I was sitting and thinking this through and then I realised I've always had this urge of being real and being just me. And I believe every other human being is irreplaceable. Like your energy cannot be replaced by someone else's energy. Nobody else can be you. You're irreplaceable to them. All of us are unique in our own ways and irreplaceable. So I wanted to show that and remind people that everyone is important."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will be seen next in Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The spy thriller film, which sees the actress playing a blind girl, will be streaming on the OTT giant Netflix from January 20.



READ | Yearender 2022: Vijay Deverakonda, Manushi Chhillar, Rashmika Mandanna, actors who made their Bollywood debut this year