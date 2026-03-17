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Rashmika Mandanna resumes Mysaa shoot after wedding with Vijay Deverakonda, shares glimpse from sets: 'The Hunt Begins'

Rashmika Mandanna’s intense, raw, and never-seen-before look, along with the gripping background score, received immense praise in the first look glimpse of Mysaa released in December 2025.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 07:34 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rashmika Mandanna resumes Mysaa shoot after wedding with Vijay Deverakonda, shares glimpse from sets: 'The Hunt Begins'
Rashmika Mandanna in Mysaa
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Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot with each other in an intimate wedding ceremony at Mementos By ITC Hotels- Ekaaya Udaipur on February 26. Their three-day celebration, fondly called 'The Wedding of Virosh,' was filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. The couple also hosted a star-studded reception on Hyderabad in March 4, which was attended by Karan Johar, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Ram Charan, Mrunal Thakur, Rana Daggubati, and multiple other celebs.

Now, following her wedding and post-wedding rituals and celebrations, Rashmika has officially resumed shooting for the film. Rashmika took to her Instagram to share a glimpse from the sets by reposting a story shared by director Rawindra Pulle. The visual showcased the team filming across a vast landscape, instantly setting the tone for what looks like an intense and gripping narrative. The post also had an interesting caption that reads, "The Hunt Begins."

RM1

In December 2025, the makers had released a first look at Mysaa, which created a buzz immediately. Rashmika Mandanna’s intense, raw, and never-seen-before look, along with the gripping background score, received immense praise. With high-octane scenes and Jakes Bejoy’s music adding to the excitement, Mysaa is all set to offer viewers an electrifying experience. As the shooting resumes, the buzz is all set to increase, making Mysaa one of the most awaited films of the year.

Produced by Unformula Films and directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa promises to be a high-octane emotional action thriller that ventures deep into the culturally rich and captivating world of the Gond tribes. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in a completely transformative and never-seen-before avatar, portraying a Gond woman with fierce intensity and emotional depth.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Border 2, Jazz City; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5

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