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Rashmika Mandanna remembers her humble beginnings, calls aspiring girls to push their limits to 'dream big', partners with brain behind BTS for...

Rashmika Mandanna is now giving a chance to aspiring female artistes to crack the entry into the film industry. Read on to know more about it.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 11, 2026, 09:25 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rashmika Mandanna remembers her humble beginnings, calls aspiring girls to push their limits to 'dream big', partners with brain behind BTS for...
Rashmika Mandanna (Image source: Instagram)
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Actress Rashmika Mandanna needs no introduction. The girl from Coorg worked hard to achieve stardom, despite having no godfather or major backing in the film industry. Inspired by her journey, here's your chance to write your own story, and Rashmika brings a golden opportunity for aspiring actresses. Rashmika has partnered with HYBE India for the HYBE INDIA Audition: Final Call, which aims to discover, nurture, and develop talent across India with the potential to connect with audiences globally. 

What is Rashmika Mandanna bringing for aspiring girls?

In a special campaign video featuring Rashmika, she reflects on the dreams and ambitions that shaped her journey, the opportunities she received, and the hard work it took to turn her aspirations into reality. The video also offers glimpses of her childhood. As part of the campaign, Rashmika encourages young Indian girls to recognise their potential, embrace their individuality and take the first step towards their dreams. Her own journey is a reminder that ambition, perseverance and self-belief can create opportunities that may once have seemed out of reach.

Here's the video

Rashmika Mandanna on headlining the initiative for raw talents 

Speaking about the partnership, Rashmika said, "Every journey begins with an opportunity and the courage to take that first step. When I look back at my own journey, I know how much it takes to keep believing in yourself, working hard, and saying yes to possibilities that can take you somewhere you may never have imagined. Honestly, I think this is a first-of-its-kind opportunity in India, and I’m incredibly excited to be partnering with HYBE INDIA on this journey. There are so many young girls across the country who dream of becoming artists, performers, and role models, and I hope they make the most of this opportunity. I hope every girl who has a dream gives herself that chance.” For the unversed, HYBE India is an Indian subsidiary and the fifth international hub of HYBE, the South Korean entertainment giant behind global music acts like BTS, SEVENTEEN, and TXT. On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in Cocktail 2. Although the movie took a good opening, it went on to become an average grosser.

Also read: SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda in trouble? Here's why South stars get SIR notices

 

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