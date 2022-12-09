Rashmika Mandanna reacts to being trolled for not watching Rishab Shetty's Kantara

File photo

On After receiving criticism from trolls for not watching Kantara, Rashmika Mandanna has now responded. Rashmika attended an event in Hyderabad on Thursday and revealed that she had finally watched the movie and complimented the cast, weeks after stating that she had not seen Kantara but hoped to see it soon. She continued by saying that the only people she loves are the ones who had brutally trolled her.

Rashmika responded on Thursday to the vitriol she has been receiving from trolls over the past few months.

Talking to reporters, she said: “I just have love for them. I don’t know what else I’m supposed to say about it. It’s left to them.”

In response to the inquiry of whether she had seen Kantara, Rashmika said, “I was asked if I watched the film 2-3 days after its release. I couldn’t back then. I’ve now watched it and also messaged the team. They also thanked me for the message. The world doesn’t know what’s happening on the inside. We can’t put a camera on our personal lives and show it.”

A few days ago, she also hit back at trolls via a note, she wrote, "A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now and I think it’s time I address it. I am only speaking for myself – something I should have done years ago. I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there. I know that the life I’ve chosen comes with a price– I understand that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and certainly don’t expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn’t mean because you don’t approve of me you can spew negativity instead (sic)."