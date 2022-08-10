Rashmika Mandanna opens up on dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda, tells fans to 'not jump to conclusions'

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna, who justified her tag of national crush with her lovely performance as Srivalli in Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, is often linked up with Vijay Deverakonda, who also talked about his relationship with the actress when he appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan recently.

Now, in a recent interview, talking about these relationship rumours, Rashmika said that people should concentrate more on the professional lives of actors and enquire about their films rather than asking about actors' dating and relationships. The actress even told her fans to not jump to conclusions unless and until she herself makes anything official.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress said, "Sometimes, I am like ‘Arrey yaar, I am doing five films a year but you are still coming and asking me, ‘Who are you dating? What is your personal life?’ But I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about you".

She continued, "It has been the case since the beginning of my career… Who is she seeing, or okay she is with this person? Actors are in the limelight, you can talk about it, but when it comes to me, I would like to tell them to not jump to conclusions, unless and until I say it in my own words”.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika has three Bollywood films lined up for release. She will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the spy thriller Mission Majnu and family drama Goodbye sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She also has the crime drama Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor in her kitty. Out of these three, only the last one has locked its release date yet as Animal is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2023.