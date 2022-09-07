Rashmika Mandanna opens up about working with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye, Allu Arjun in Pushpa

Rashmimka Mandanna-AMitabh Bachchan-Allu Arjun/File photos

Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of her Bollywood debut Goodbye. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and others. The trailer of the much-awaited family drama was recently unveiled by the makers. The story of Goodbye revolves around self-discovery, the importance of family and the celebration of life in every circumstance beautifully depicted by the Bhalla family. It is a heartwarming story of every Indian family ever that takes the gloomiest period to make sunshine and promises to be closer though a loved one has gone far away.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing a father-daughter relationship and their bond evolves with the changing aspects of life. The film portrays the mayhem of every family dealing with the ups and downs that life throws but it also gently reminds the significance of being there for each other, through it all. The trailer of the film touches your heart and takes you on a roller-coaster ride of emotions.

During the trailer launch of the film on Tuesday, the actor revealed the experience of working with megastar Big B in Goodbye and South star Allu Arjun in Pushpa and also spilled the beans about her first interaction with the veteran actor.

Rashmika said, "We started shooting on my birthday and I met him for the first time then. I remember this day very clearly as I was waiting for him since I wanted to say hey. While I was standing in the corner, he crossed me and he went away". She added, "I wanted to introduce myself but of course, sir was busy thinking about the scene and what to do and not to do. But finally, I introduced myself and took a breath."

The Sita Ramam actor revealed that she later went in, quickly introduced herself saying, "Hey sir, I am Rashmika and I will be playing your daughter", then found her exit. Rashmika shared her excitement and feelings when Amitabh tweeted about her. She found herself to be out of words when this happened. "One day I entered the sets and everybody was like 'Did you check your Twitter?' and when I did, I saw that Bachchan sir had posted a picture saying Pushpa."

Rashmika also responded to the question when asked about working with two big A's- Amitabh in GoodBye and Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2. She said, "I am living my dream of working with two icons of Indian cinema."

Meanwhile, Rashmika will also be seen in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

(With inputs from ANI)