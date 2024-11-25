Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty started dating after collaborating on the 2016 Kannada romantic comedy Kirik Party. The two got engaged in 2017 and ended their relationship in 2018.

Even though Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's photos and videos often surface on social media, the two stars have never confirmed being in a relationship together. Last week, Vijay admitted that he is in a relationship and when Rashmika was asked if she would marry someone from the film industry, she replied, "Everyone knows about it."

As the relationship rumours of the Geetha Govindam actors are now viral again, an eight-year-old engagement video of Rashmika started doing the rounds on social media. The actress got engaged to the popular Kannada star Rakshit Shetty in 2017. Rashmika was 21 at that time and Rakshit was 34.

Rashmika and Rakshit had started dating after collaborating on the 2016 Kannada romantic comedy Kirik Party. The film was produced by Rakshit and marked Rashmika's acting debut. After an year of their engagement, the two ended their relationship in 2018. The two never discussed the reason behind their split. The two may have split but share a cordial relationship.

Last year, Rakshit had opened up on his relationship with Rashmika in an interview with Indian Express. He had said, "Me and Rashmika...we message each other once in a while. Not like a constant touch. But whenever my film releases, she wishes me, and I wish her whenever her film releases. On birthdays, we exchange wishes. She always had big dreams. She is achieving it. She should be given credit for that."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The pan-India action drama, which also features Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, releases on December 5. The Sukumar-directed sequel has been highly anticipated since the last three years.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.