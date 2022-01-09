After success of 'Pushpa: The Rise', Rashmika Mandanna hikes her fee? Find out

‘Puspa’ stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are enjoying the success of their movie these days. Meanwhile, few media reports about their fees have been doing rounds on social media.

The film, which is directed by Sukumar, has won hearts. Despite being released on OTT, people still want to watch the movie at theatres. However, after seeing such an amazing response, Allu Arjun and Rashmika have asked for a hike in their remuneration.

According to the report of Koimoi, Rashmika Mandanna has asked for a hike of 50 % i.e 3 crores for the sequel. Earlier, she used to charge 1 crore per movie. Makers have also agreed to pay the actress the amount that she demanded as she deserves it.

Talking about Allu Arjun, who has charged 30-32 crores for ‘Pushpa’, demanded 2 crores more for the second part.

Meanwhile, director Sukumar, while speaking to IANS, disclosed, “I have shot some portions for the film but then, these will have to be reshot. I will have to shoot the entire film and we intend to start shooting in February next year. We intend to release the film on December 16 next year, just like how we released ‘Pushpa: The Rise‘ on December 17 this year.”

'Pushpa: The Rise' was released on December 17, to Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi audiences. The film stars Allu Arjun, with Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Dhananjay essaying important roles.

The film directed by Sukumar revolves around red sandalwood smuggling activities in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. The movie has successfully garnered audiences in most of the markets it was screened in.