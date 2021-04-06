Rashmika Mandanna's ex-fiance Rakshit Shetty takes a trip down memory lane to wish her on 25th birthday

On April 5, Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 25th birthday and social media pages were flooded with wishes for the actor. Touted to be a 'national crush', the actor had a working birthday as she shot for her forthcoming film Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan. Amid all the wishes, there was one that caught everyone's attention. Yes, we are talking about Rakshit, who is Rashmika's ex-fiance. He posted an audition tape of hers for Kirik Party which was her debut film.

Rakshit wrote, "Sharing this beautiful memory of yours from the @KirikParty audition. You have travelled so far since then, chasing your dreams like a real warrior. Proud of you girl and Happy Birthday to you. May you see more success. @iamRashmika."

Rashmika replied to Rakshit by tweeting, "Ahhhh... I remember this sooooo clearly... thankyou so much @rakshitshetty. Means a lot."

For the uninitiated, Rashmika and Rakshit fell in love during the shoot of Kirik Party where they played the lead roles. After a whirlwind romance, the couple got engaged in 2017. However, in 2018, Rashmika and Rakshit broke off their engagement which led to heartbreak for their fans.

Several people blamed Rashmika for the breakup. But Rakshit released a statement and urged fans to stop blaming her. He wrote, "You all have formed opinions about Rashmika. I don’t blame any of you because that’s how it is projected. I have known Rashmika for more than two years and I have known her better than any of you. There are many factors that are acting here. Please stop judging her. Please let her be in peace."