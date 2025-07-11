Rashmika Mandanna draws flak over her statement on dating man like Ranbir Kapoor's Rannvijay in Animal: 'This woman should...'

Rashmika recently said that she would date someone like Ranbir’s character from Animal, drawing ire from

Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal sparked controversy over the portrayal of the toxic and violent character Rannvijay. The film was slammed for its misogynistic undertones and excessive violence. Even Rashmika’s character faced criticism for silently enduring mistreatment from Ranbir’s character, drawing ire from some feminists. Amid this backlash, Rashmika has pulled in further scrutiny after stating that she would consider dating a man like Ranbir Kapoor’s character from Animal.

What did Rashmika Mandanna say about dating Ranbir Kapoor's character from Animal?

Recently, Rashmika appeared at the We The Women event hosted by journalist Barkha Dutt in London. During the event, a member of the audience asked the actress whether she would date someone like Ranbir’s character from Animal, and if she believes women should accept such men in their lives. And Rashmika responded, “I truly believe that if you love someone and someone loves you, the changes will happen,” prompting Barkha Dutt to question whether people can change, as it might be a naive and romantic notion. However, Rashmika noted that growing up with a partner follows mutual growth and change, noting that the couple can evolve together over time. She further added that such relationships might only work for a select few, suggesting that she's perhaps referring to rare, ideal situations.



Strong reactions against Rashmika Mandanna's statement

Rashmika’s clip from the Barkha Dutt event surfaced on Instagram, triggering strong reactions. Most of the users strongly condemned, one of them stated, “Rashmika pretends to be an intellect. But she's the real definition of a bimbo. She's got nothing in her head. Just pukes whatever she knows. Alia was trolled so much for being dumb, but how does Rashmika get a pass? Each time she opens her mouth, it's always dumbness. She does not know anything.” Another person reacted, “What world is she living in? Only to defend her mere character you can’t sit there and make such statements. Women are not RESPONSIBLE to fix anyone. You CAN NOT fix anyone. All these years we’re only trying to unlearn all the crap that’s been taught and that we’ve seen only for some stupid ass celebrity to be a pick me? Do better maam and get out of that bubble.”

Meanwhile, Rashmika was last seen in Sikandar, alongside Salman Khan. She also featured in Kuberaa, co-starring Dhanush. Up next, she will be seen in Thama, which will be a vampire thriller opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is slated for release this Diwali. Apart from these, she has Animal Park in the pipeline.