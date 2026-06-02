Rashmika Mandanna dodges 'pehla pyaar' question at Cocktail 2 trailer launch: 'Happy being married to Vijay Deverakonda'

At the Cocktail 2 trailer launch, Rashmika Mandanna playfully sidestepped a question about her past, choosing instead to gush about her happy marriage to Vijay Deverakonda.

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Cocktail 2 on June 2, actress Rashmika Mandanna playfully dodged a question about her 'pehla pyaar', choosing instead to gush about her happy married life with actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Redefining love at the trailer launch:

When they asked Rashmika to kind of reminisce about her first love, during that promotional moment, she immediately shifted the whole topic to what’s going on for her currently, which is her bliss, I mean. “I’m very happy being married right now, so I don’t think I should backtrack there, she said. Co-star Kriti Sanon then teased a bit more, asking whether she even remembers her first love, and Rashmika hit back pretty firmly, 'Why? I’m very happy here, now, present.'

Kriti and Shahid Kapoor also jumped in, sharing their own sort of philosophical version of romance, more reflectively. Kriti talked about how that early infatuation sometimes just fades, and Shahid made the point that it’s the last love that really matters. 'Pehla pyaar toh pata bhi nahi hota kya hota hai', Shahid said. 'But love is when you can settle and you know you can be with someone forever.'

Rashmika and Vijay's fairytale:

Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in February 2026, after a few years of dating. Their whole celebrations kicked off with an intimate but sort of grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur, with close friends and family around, and then it went into a lavish, star-packed reception in Hyderabad, mainly for the film fraternity.

Also read: Sushmita Sen opens up on dating married Vikram Bhatt during Dastak shoot: ‘I don’t feel guilty’

Anticipation builds for Cocktail 2:

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 has Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna leading the cast. After the trailer launch, which everyone was waiting for, the movie will be released in theatres on June 19, so yeah.