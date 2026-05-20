FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Why Super Clone Watches on SuperCloneWatchVIP.com Are Growing in Popularity in 2026

Why Super Clone Watches on SuperCloneWatchVIP.com Are Growing in Popularity in 2

Rashmika Mandanna deletes leaked Cocktail 2 song Tujhko; leaves fans puzzled: ‘What is going on?’

Rashmika Mandanna deletes leaked Cocktail 2 song Tujhko; leaves fans puzzled

Exclusive: Amid Twisha Sharma's demise, Mahhi Vij admits 'women are still not safe', dedicates Seher character to victims of mental, physical abuse

Exclusive: Amid Twisha's demise, Mahhi Vij admits 'women are still not safe'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Rashmika Mandanna deletes leaked Cocktail 2 song Tujhko; leaves fans puzzled: ‘What is going on?’

Rashmika Mandanna briefly shared a leaked preview of the Cocktail 2 song 'Tujhko' but later deleted it from her social media, leaving fans confused and curious about its official release.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 20, 2026, 05:50 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna deletes leaked Cocktail 2 song Tujhko; leaves fans puzzled: ‘What is going on?’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rashmika Mandanna has left fans puzzled after deleting the leaked preview of Cocktail 2’s romantic track ‘Tujhko’ just hours after sharing it online. The unexpected move has sparked curiosity among fans, many of whom are now eagerly waiting for the makers to officially release the song.

Rashmika’s surprise ‘leak’ gets fans excited:

The drama started after Cocktail 2’s music event, when the party track 'Mashooqa,' featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, became a real crowd darling through a live audience vote. While fans were cheering for the high-energy number, Rashmika kinda casually implied that tearful love ballads often get edged out by dance tracks.

Not long after, Kriti Sanon chimed in with a half-hidden post about 'crying sour grapes,' and she added the caption 'IYKYK'. That little tease then left everyone wondering, even more, about this playful musical rivalry between the songs, ya know.

‘Tujhko’ deleted hours later:

Just when it looked like Team ‘Mashooqa’ had really won the battle, Rashmika somehow surprised everyone by posting a quick glimpse of the romantic song ‘Tujhko’ on social media. She called it 'the sound of forever kind of love', and she shared these dreamlike scenes, with Kunal and Dia showing chemistry from the film.

Fans immediately fell for the emotional track; they were praising the visuals and also that soulful vibe. Still, within hours, users noticed something: the post had suddenly vanished from Rashmika’s profile, so everybody was left scratching their heads. Lots of fans started asking why it was removed before any official release. One user wrote, 'What is going on behind the scenes? Why hasn’t the song been officially released yet?'

Also read: PM Modi’s melody gift to Giorgia Meloni goes viral: Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar react: ‘Living for this’

About Cocktail 2:

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The movie feels like a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which had Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in the spotlight. Produced by Maddock Films, the film was shot across Italy, Delhi, Gurugram, and a bunch of other North Indian locations, including some lesser-known spots. Cocktail 2 is set to release on June 19, 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Twisha Sharma death case: MP government assures full support to family, CM orders for CBI probe
Twisha Sharma death case: MP CM orders for CBI probe
Why Super Clone Watches on SuperCloneWatchVIP.com Are Growing in Popularity in 2026
Why Super Clone Watches on SuperCloneWatchVIP.com Are Growing in Popularity in 2
UN sounds alarm on US-Iran War: Global GDP slows, inflation rises, markets suffer, how may it impact India?
Global economy under stress: UN flags oil shock, inflation, and GDP slowdown
Rashmika Mandanna deletes leaked Cocktail 2 song Tujhko; leaves fans puzzled: ‘What is going on?’
Rashmika Mandanna deletes leaked Cocktail 2 song Tujhko; leaves fans puzzled
Exclusive: Amid Twisha Sharma's demise, Mahhi Vij admits 'women are still not safe', dedicates Seher character to victims of mental, physical abuse
Exclusive: Amid Twisha's demise, Mahhi Vij admits 'women are still not safe'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement