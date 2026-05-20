Rashmika Mandanna deletes leaked Cocktail 2 song Tujhko; leaves fans puzzled: ‘What is going on?’

Rashmika Mandanna briefly shared a leaked preview of the Cocktail 2 song 'Tujhko' but later deleted it from her social media, leaving fans confused and curious about its official release.

Rashmika Mandanna has left fans puzzled after deleting the leaked preview of Cocktail 2’s romantic track ‘Tujhko’ just hours after sharing it online. The unexpected move has sparked curiosity among fans, many of whom are now eagerly waiting for the makers to officially release the song.

Rashmika’s surprise ‘leak’ gets fans excited:

The drama started after Cocktail 2’s music event, when the party track 'Mashooqa,' featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, became a real crowd darling through a live audience vote. While fans were cheering for the high-energy number, Rashmika kinda casually implied that tearful love ballads often get edged out by dance tracks.

Not long after, Kriti Sanon chimed in with a half-hidden post about 'crying sour grapes,' and she added the caption 'IYKYK'. That little tease then left everyone wondering, even more, about this playful musical rivalry between the songs, ya know.

‘Tujhko’ deleted hours later:

Just when it looked like Team ‘Mashooqa’ had really won the battle, Rashmika somehow surprised everyone by posting a quick glimpse of the romantic song ‘Tujhko’ on social media. She called it 'the sound of forever kind of love', and she shared these dreamlike scenes, with Kunal and Dia showing chemistry from the film.

Fans immediately fell for the emotional track; they were praising the visuals and also that soulful vibe. Still, within hours, users noticed something: the post had suddenly vanished from Rashmika’s profile, so everybody was left scratching their heads. Lots of fans started asking why it was removed before any official release. One user wrote, 'What is going on behind the scenes? Why hasn’t the song been officially released yet?'

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About Cocktail 2:

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The movie feels like a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which had Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in the spotlight. Produced by Maddock Films, the film was shot across Italy, Delhi, Gurugram, and a bunch of other North Indian locations, including some lesser-known spots. Cocktail 2 is set to release on June 19, 2026.