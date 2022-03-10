Rashmika Mandanna dances on 'Arabic Kuthu' with Varun Dhawan

Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan are smitten by the ongoing trend of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast,' and they danced on the famous 'Arabic Kuthu.' Dhawan and Mandanna are collaborating for something exciting, and meanwhile, they decided to crash the internet by recreating Vijay and Pooja Hegde's viral song.

Watch the reel

Within 2 hours of the song, the video has got more than 7.1 million views, 1.6 million likes, and over 7,000 comments. People are raving about their chemistry, and they're looking forward to their collab. Recently, Rashmika took to her Instagram handle to drop a selfie with Varun on her social media handle. They both looked extremely happy signifying that they are having a fun time together. This has left Rashmika's fans wondering if the two are collaborating for a project together, a film or an ad! Now it would be exciting to watch, what this fresh pair has to bring on the screen. As far as Vijay's 'Beast' is concerned, the upcoming drama will hit cinemas on 14 April 2022, and it stars Pooja Hegde opposite, Vijay. Before 'Beast' Pooja will soon be seen with Prabhas in epic romantic drama 'Radhe Shyam.'

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Allu Arjun's blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise,' and she will make her Bollywood debut with Siddharth Malhotra in 'Mission Majnu.' She will also be seen opposite Amitabh Bachchan in 'Goodbye.' On the other side, Varun will soon be seen in rom-com Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani and horror-comedy 'Bhediya.'