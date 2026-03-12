Rashmika Mandanna condemns her private conversation leak: 'How far can people go?'

Rashmika Mandanna addressed a viral controversy after an alleged eight-year-old private conversation surfaced online. She said the clip was taken out of context, called it a serious invasion of privacy, and spoke about years of misinformation and online harassment.

Rashmika Mandanna has addressed a recent controversy after an alleged old private conversation surfaced online. The actor shared a detailed statement on her Instagram Stories, saying the clip was taken out of context and circulated without consent.

Actor s peaks o ut a fter v iral c lip:

Rashmika explained through her statement that people currently share a conversation which they believe dates back to almost eight years and which someone recorded without permission from those who participated in it. According to her, only a small portion of the conversation has been used and presented in a misleading way to create controversy. She declared that the situation causes her agony because people use the clip to spread false information while they conduct online targeted harassment.

Eight y ears of o nline a ttacks:

Rashmika reported that she experienced misinformation and harassment, together with targeted online attacks, during multiple years of her life. She stated that people frequently misinterpreted her statements, which they then used to create deceptive stories that attracted social media viewers. The actor decided to stay quiet about the criticism because she understood that public figures receive unfair assessments of their character.

Privacy c oncerns r aised:

The actor demonstrated his worries about people violating his right to privacy. She said the circulation of the private conversation is a serious invasion of privacy and that people who had nothing to do with the issue have been dragged into the controversy. Rashmika said she believes the clip has been deliberately shared at this time to create unnecessary drama around her personal life.