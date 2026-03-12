FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India pocket Rs 24 crore for T20 World Cup win; Pakistan walk away with Rs 4.8 crore after Super 8 exit - Full ICC prize money breakdown

Rashmika Mandanna condemns her private conversation leak: 'How far can people go?'

US-Israel-Iran war: Is Iranian regime set to collapse soon? American intel report says this

Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Ram Gopal Varma to attend opening night

No shortage of diesel, petrol or kerosene, claims Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri amid deepening energy crisis

BCCI told Sachin Tendulkar they were looking for his replacement; what happened next surprised many

How 2 Indian ships cross Strait of Hormuz amid Iranian threat? 3 others attacked

Oscars 2026 on High Alert: FBI warns of potential Iran drone threat

Power does not rule, communication does

'My dad needed me more': RCB star reveals emotional reason behind India T20 World Cup snub

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rashmika Mandanna condemns her private conversation leak: 'How far can people go?'

Rashmika Mandanna condemns her private conversation leak: 'How far can people

Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Ram Gopal Varma to attend opening night

Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Ram Gopal Varma

BCCI told Sachin Tendulkar they were looking for his replacement; what happened next surprised many

BCCI told Sachin Tendulkar they were looking for his replacement; what happened

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos

Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love wi

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and more attend

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali

Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more

Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Rashmika Mandanna condemns her private conversation leak: 'How far can people go?'

Rashmika Mandanna addressed a viral controversy after an alleged eight-year-old private conversation surfaced online. She said the clip was taken out of context, called it a serious invasion of privacy, and spoke about years of misinformation and online harassment.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 12, 2026, 05:09 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna condemns her private conversation leak: 'How far can people go?'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rashmika Mandanna has addressed a recent controversy after an alleged old private conversation surfaced online. The actor shared a detailed statement on her Instagram Stories, saying the clip was taken out of context and circulated without consent.

Actor speaks out after viral clip:

H3N2 virus 2026 03 12T170325 965

H3N2 virus 2026 03 12T170405 467

Rashmika explained through her statement that people currently share a conversation which they believe dates back to almost eight years and which someone recorded without permission from those who participated in it. According to her, only a small portion of the conversation has been used and presented in a misleading way to create controversy. She declared that the situation causes her agony because people use the clip to spread false information while they conduct online targeted harassment.

Eight years of online attacks:

Rashmika reported that she experienced misinformation and harassment, together with targeted online attacks, during multiple years of her life. She stated that people frequently misinterpreted her statements, which they then used to create deceptive stories that attracted social media viewers. The actor decided to stay quiet about the criticism because she understood that public figures receive unfair assessments of their character.

Also read: Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and more attend

Privacy concerns raised:

The actor demonstrated his worries about people violating his right to privacy. She said the circulation of the private conversation is a serious invasion of privacy and that people who had nothing to do with the issue have been dragged into the controversy. Rashmika said she believes the clip has been deliberately shared at this time to create unnecessary drama around her personal life.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rashmika Mandanna condemns her private conversation leak: 'How far can people go?'
Rashmika Mandanna condemns her private conversation leak: 'How far can people
Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Ram Gopal Varma to attend opening night
Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Ram Gopal Varma
No shortage of diesel, petrol or kerosene, claims Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri amid deepening energy crisis
No shortage of diesel, petrol or kerosene, claims Petroleum Minister
BCCI told Sachin Tendulkar they were looking for his replacement; what happened next surprised many
BCCI told Sachin Tendulkar they were looking for his replacement; what happened
How 2 Indian ships cross Strait of Hormuz amid Iranian threat? 3 others attacked
How 2 Indian ships cross Strait of Hormuz amid Iranian threat? 3 others attacked
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love wi
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and more attend
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?
Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha? know wedding venue, functions, key details
Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha?
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement