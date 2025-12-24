FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Rashmika Mandanna clicks beau Vijay Deverakonda as couple heads on vacation: 'After a crazy intense...'

On Wednesday, Vijay and Rashmika were clicked together by paparazzi before leaving the city.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 09:00 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna clicks beau Vijay Deverakonda as couple heads on vacation: 'After a crazy intense...'
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted departing Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. A source revealed that the actor-couple is heading on a vacation ahead of Christmas and will be spending New Year's Eve together. They left the city just ahead of the release of Rashmika’s first look from Mysaa.

On Wednesday, Vijay and Rashmika were clicked together by paparazzi before leaving the city. Dressed in a grey sweatshirt, Vijay was serving look. Meanwhile, Rashmika opted for a comfy monochrome outfit with a sweatshirt tied around her waist.

The duo were masked as they left for their holiday and were joined by a few team members. As the video started circulating on social media, fans couldn't keep calm and started pouring in love, saying, 'adorable couple.'

 

 

Vijay also posted a picture on his Instagram stories, showing himself relaxing at the airport as Rashmika holds a Polaroid picture she had taken of him. Along with the picture, he wrote, “After a crazy intense few months..It's holiday time.”

About Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna

In 2018, Vijay and Rashmika met on the film set of Geeta Govindam, which became a turning point in their respective careers. In 2019, they again collaborated on Dear Comrade. In 2020, rumours about them dating started circulating. In 2023, the duo was captured by fans holidaying together. According to media reports, the couple got engaged in October 2025 and set to tie the knot next year. However, neither Vijay nor Rashmika has confirmed their relationship publicly. 

