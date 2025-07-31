Rashmika Mandanna cheers for Vijay Deverakonda as Kingdom receives sensational response: 'I know how much...'

Twitter
Rashmika Mandanna is extremely happy for her rumoured boyfriend Vijay Dverakonda as his film Kingdom has received great response on its opening day.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 10:41 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

    Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited spy thriller Kingdom opened to positive reactions from audiences and critics on Thursday, July 31. As the film also saw a good opening at the box office, Rashmika Mandanna cheered for her rumoured boyfriend on her social media handles. Taking to her Instagram and X accounts, the Animal actress wrote a special message for Vijay.

    "I know how much this means to you and all those who love you @TheDeverakonda!! "MANAM KOTTINAM" (We did it) #Kingdom", wrote Rashmika. Replying to her on X and sharing her Instagram Story, Vijay responded, "Manam kottinam", and added a red heart emoji. Their fans rooted for the rumoured couple with comments such as, "God please protect them from evil eyes and bless them with success and love."

    Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have reportedly been dating each other since 2018 when they shared the screen space for each other for the first time in Geetha Govindam. Their relationship blossomed on the sets of their second film Dear Comrade in 2019. Since then, the actors haven't been paired opposite each other. For the last six years, they have neither confirmed nor denied their dating rumours.

    In 2024, both of them confirmed that they are in a relationship, but did not name their partners. Talking to Curly Tales, the Arjun Reddy actor said, "I am 35 years old; you think I will be single? I know what it feels like to be loved, and I know what it is to love." When the Sikandar actress was asked, "Would you marry someone from the film industry?", she replied "Everyone knows about it", hinting at their relationship.

