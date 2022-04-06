Rashmika Mandanna celebrates birthday at Hyderabad airport, cuts cake with fans

The national Crush of India, Rashmika Mandanna turned a year older on April 5, her fans and friends wished the actress on her special day. Now a video of the actress celebrating her birthday at the airport is going viral on social media.

In the viral video, Rashmika Mandanna can be seen cutting her birthday cake at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. It started when a fan came to her and requested her to cut the cake. She thanked her fans and started cutting the cake for them. She can be seen wearing a black outfit in the viral video:

Watch:

Rashmika will be making her Bollywood debut with the spy-thriller 'Mission Majnu', opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in another Hindi movie 'Goodbye' alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, the makers of the upcoming film 'Animal' announced that South star Rashmika Mandanna will be joining the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer as the female lead. The Hindi-language crime drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh' fame and backed by T-Series.

Earlier, actor Parineeti Chopra was cast in the film, but according to media reports she had to opt-out of 'Animal' because of a scheduling conflict. Her film "Animal", which will start shooting this summer, also features actors Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is slated to release on August 11, 2023.

In an old interview, Rashmika had revealed that she is afraid of Vijay. Yes!!! You heard right. While promoting ‘Dear Comrade’, the actress had confessed that she is scared of the ‘Liger’ actor. She also said that she met him, she found him a ‘chill fellow.’ While speaking to ‘News Minute’, “I was scared when I first shot with him as I’m scared of new people. But then, Vijay is a very chill fellow and I found it easy to work with him.”

Rashmika Mandanna, who works primarily in Kannada and Telugu films, is best known for her performances in movies such as 'Geetha Govindam', 'Devadas', 'Yajamana', 'Dear Comrade', and the blockbuster hit 'Pushpa: The Rise'.