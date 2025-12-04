FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Rashmika Mandanna BREAKS silence on rumoured wedding with Vijay Deverakonda: ‘I wouldn’t like…’

Rashmika Mandanna has spoken about her wedding to Vijay Deverakonda for the first time, and her cryptic hint speaks volume about their union.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 03:09 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rashmika Mandanna BREAKS silence on rumoured wedding with Vijay Deverakonda: ‘I wouldn’t like…’
Vijay Deverakonda with Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna has finally broken the silence over her rumoured wedding with Vijay Deverakonda, and dropped a major hint about the much-awaited union. After dating in secret for years and starring in multiple hit movies, Vijay and Rashmika reportedly got engaged on October 3, 2025. Vijay and Rashmika got engaged in an intimate ceremony held at his residence in Hyderabad. The engagement was attended only by close family and friends. The couple has not officially announced the news themselves, but sources close to them and their respective teams have confirmed the reports to various media outlets. However, the Pushpa actress has finally made her statement on their engagement and marriage, and it's more than just a hint about the big news. 

Rashmika Mandanna on her wedding with Vijay Deverakonda 

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, discussing her upcoming movies and more, Rashmika chose to neither confirm nor deny the rumours, fueling the speculation more. The Animal actress added that she wishes to take her time before sharing anything. ”I wouldn't like to confirm or deny the marriage. I will just say when it's to be spoken about, we shall.” This itself is a big confirmation about Rashmika and Vijay's rumoured marriage. 

About Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's secret romance and engagement 

Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating ever since they came together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Both movies were hits, and the masses and the critics appriciated their chemistry. Since 2020, Vijay and Rashmika have been spotted together several times. In August, they led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York. They also attended an event titled Bharat Beyond Borders. 

Many eagle-eyed fans have often noticed the actors sharing vacation pictures from the same locations, which added fuel to their relationship rumours. In 2024, they confirmed they were not single but declined to name their partners. On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in the hit film The Girlfriend.

 

