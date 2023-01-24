Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on getting trolled and facing online abuse, says 'some words are mentally affecting'

File Photo

Popular actress Rashmika Mandanna, in her recent interview, talked about social media trolling and online abuse. The actress who recently appeared in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra said ‘some words are mentally affecting.’

She also said that there have been times when she wanted to leave the film industry. In one of the interviews, while talking about the trolls, she can be heard saying, “If you're not giving any clarity and at the same time saying all of this, what should I do? Give me clarity. If you have a problem with me, say what problem you have. Why do you have this problem? Don't be abusive. Some words and phrases that they use are mentally affecting some of us.”

Earlier, while speaking to Good Times, the actress revealed why she opted to get the word 'irreplaceable' tattooed on her right hand below her wrist. Rashmika said, "I think when I did get it done, I initially didn’t have any idea as such in mind as to what I want to get. There was this boy in my college who came and said, oh, girls can't take so much pain because, you know, girls are very scared of needles, and me being a rebel back then, I was like I'll show you. And then I wanted to get a tattoo done, but I didn't know what to actually get done."

The actress further continued, "Like, I didn't know I wanted something and then I was sitting and thinking this through and then I realised I've always had this urge of being real and being just me. And I believe every other human being is irreplaceable. Like your energy cannot be replaced by someone else's energy. Nobody else can be you. You're irreplaceable to them. All of us are unique in our own ways and irreplaceable. So I wanted to show that and remind people that everyone is important."

Read|Rashmika Mandanna trolled for saying south cinema is about 'mass masala, item numbers': 'Really stupid thing to say'