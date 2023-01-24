Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on getting trolled and facing online abuse, says 'some words are mentally affecting'

Mission Majnu actress Rashmika Mandanna talked about online trolls and said that there was a time when she wanted to leave industry.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 05:29 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on getting trolled and facing online abuse, says 'some words are mentally affecting'
File Photo

Popular actress Rashmika Mandanna, in her recent interview, talked about social media trolling and online abuse. The actress who recently appeared in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra said ‘some words are mentally affecting.’

She also said that there have been times when she wanted to leave the film industry. In one of the interviews, while talking about the trolls, she can be heard saying, “If you're not giving any clarity and at the same time saying all of this, what should I do? Give me clarity. If you have a problem with me, say what problem you have. Why do you have this problem? Don't be abusive. Some words and phrases that they use are mentally affecting some of us.”

Earlier,  while speaking to Good Times, the actress revealed why she opted to get the word 'irreplaceable' tattooed on her right hand below her wrist. Rashmika said, "I think when I did get it done, I initially didn’t have any idea as such in mind as to what I want to get. There was this boy in my college who came and said, oh, girls can't take so much pain because, you know, girls are very scared of needles, and me being a rebel back then, I was like I'll show you. And then I wanted to get a tattoo done, but I didn't know what to actually get done." 

The actress further continued, "Like, I didn't know I wanted something and then I was sitting and thinking this through and then I realised I've always had this urge of being real and being just me. And I believe every other human being is irreplaceable. Like your energy cannot be replaced by someone else's energy. Nobody else can be you. You're irreplaceable to them. All of us are unique in our own ways and irreplaceable. So I wanted to show that and remind people that everyone is important."

Read|Rashmika Mandanna trolled for saying south cinema is about 'mass masala, item numbers': 'Really stupid thing to say'

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ashu Reddy's sexy photos set internet on fire
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
Mouni Roy spreads grace in her latest photoshoot, see PICS
Avatar The Way of Water: Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Kartik Aaryan attend James Cameron's film screening
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 registration from 1365 vacancies begins tomorrow: Eligibility, salary, and more here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.