Rashmika Mandanna BREAKS SILENCE on facing ban from Kannada cinema: 'One cannot live according to..'

Rashmika Mandanna opened up about the reports of getting banned in Kannada and put out a clarification about whether she's getting ignored by the Kannada film industry.

Rashmika Mandanna has opened up about the controversy related to her non-participation in the Kannada film industry. For the past few months, the Pushpa 2 star has not been associated with Kannada cinema, despite making her debut with the sleeper hit Kirik Party (2016). Recently, while speaking to Good News Kannada, Rashmika was first quipped if she had watched Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, and if she did, was there any feedback shared with the team?

Rashmika replied, “I didn’t see the film in the first 2–3 days since its release. I didn’t see it right then, but I recently watched it and even texted the team. They even replied with a ‘Thank you’ response too." The actress emphasised that it ain't necessary that everything needs to be publicised. “See, the world doesn’t know what is happening on the inside. Inside, god knows we can’t always put a camera on our personal lives. Also, we aren’t those people who share our messages online. So, what people say about a person’s life doesn’t matter. Now, what they say about our professional life, we’ll consider it and work on it."

Rashmika revealed if she was banned from Kannada cinema

Rashmika Mandanna was further asked if she is facing a ban in Kannada cinema, "So far, I have not been banned. So, yeah…" The Chhaava actress further emphasised that public perception should never dictate how an artist lives or works. "One cannot live according to others’ opinions," Rashmika emphasised, and continued that misunderstanding or incomplete knowledge often reinforces criticism.

On the work front, Rashmika will soon be seen in Thamma, paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The upcoming movie is part of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, following the events of Stree 2. The film will be released in cinemas on October 21. Rashmika will also be seen in Telugu rom-com The Girlfriend. The film will be released in cinemas on November 7.