FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Speeding days over? UP Expressway authority planning to reduce speed limit on THIS e-way from 120 kmph to 75 kmph due to...

Girija Oak's BIG reaction to AI-edited pics surfacing online: 'I have a 12-year-old son...'

Ravindra Jadeja's FIRST reaction after being traded from CSK to RR: ‘Coming back feels…’

Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on being trolled over 'men should get periods' remarks: 'The fear of going to...'

Day after Democrats drop BOMBSHELL Epstein emails referring to Donald Trump, US President issues big statement, 'investigate Jeffrey Epstein's ties with...'

Day after Bihar election results 2025, BJP suspends ex-union minister RK Singh, two others for 'anti-party' activities

Explosives Evidence: Negligence kills nine at Nowgam

IPL 2026: Arjun Tendulkar, Mohammed Shami join LSG, Nitish Rana moves to DC, see full list of traded players here

Nowgam Police Station blast was an 'accidental incident,' says MHA; 9 dead, 32 injured

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa blessed with baby girl: Farah Khan shares glimpse of 'Barjatya style' baby shower party; Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon congratulate

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Step Inside Gulita: Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's 'diamond-shaped', sea-facing luxurious Bungalow worth Rs 4500000000

Step Inside Gulita: Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and Anand P

Who is Mayank Markande, now gearing up to play for Nita Ambani’s MI in IPL 2026 following his trade from SRK’s KKR? Here’s all you should know

Who is Mayank Markande, now gearing up to play for Nita Ambani’s MI in IPL 2026

Speeding days over? UP Expressway authority planning to reduce speed limit on THIS e-way from 120 kmph to 75 kmph due to...

Speeding days over? UP Expressway authority planning to reduce speed limit on...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step Inside Gulita: Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's 'diamond-shaped', sea-facing luxurious Bungalow worth Rs 4500000000

Step Inside Gulita: Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and Anand P

Who is Mayank Markande, now gearing up to play for Nita Ambani’s MI in IPL 2026 following his trade from SRK’s KKR? Here’s all you should know

Who is Mayank Markande, now gearing up to play for Nita Ambani’s MI in IPL 2026

CSK bid emotional goodbye to 'Thalapathy' Ravindra Jadeja with string of unseen pics

CSK bid emotional goodbye to 'Thalapathy' Ravindra Jadeja with unseen pictures

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on being trolled over 'men should get periods' remarks: 'The fear of going to...'

Rashmika Mandanna has been making waves for her recent releases Thamma and The Girlfriend. However, her  recent comments about period pain have sparked controversy as she stated that men should experience periods at least once to understand the pain women go through, citing her own severe period pain that once led to fainting. Her comment didn't go down well as the some accused her of being insensitive towards men. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 01:54 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on being trolled over 'men should get periods' remarks: 'The fear of going to...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rashmika Mandanna has been making waves with her recent releases Thamma and The Girlfriend. However, her recent comments about period pain have sparked controversy as she stated that men should experience periods at least once to understand the pain women go through, citing her own severe period pain that once led to fainting. Her comment didn't go down well as some accused her of being insensitive towards men. Recently, she clarified that she intended to highlight women's suffering, not diminish male struggles, and expressed frustration at being misunderstood.

Rashmika Mandanna clarifies her 'men should get period' remark

During her appearance on Jagapathi Babu's talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, Rashmika said that men should experience periods at least once to understand the pain women go through every month. Sharing a clip from the show on X, a fan wrote, "Rashmika's perspective on men having periods :)) Sometimes we only want our pain & emotions to be understood. It was never about comparison or diminishing male responsibilities.. but fragile egos chose to twist it that way.”  Rashmika reacted to the post and wrote, “And this no one will talk about.. The fear of going to shows and interviews is this for me.. I mean something, and it's taken in something else entirely.”

What did Rashmika Mandanna say?

When host Jagapathi Babu asked Rashmika if she actually believed men should experience periods, she replied, "Yes. I want them to get periods at least once, to know the pain and trauma. Due to hormonal imbalance, we feel emotions we don't understand. And you can't show that pressure on men because, no matter how much you explain, they don't understand the feeling. So, if men get periods just once, let them
understand what period pain is like.”

 "I get such horrible period pain that I have even fainted once because of it. I've done numerous tests and consulted doctors, but nobody knows why it happens. Every month, I wonder, 'God, why are you torturing me so much?' I feel like anyone can only understand it when they experience it. Which is why I think men should get periods at least once," she added.


Meanwhile, Rashmika is also making headlines for her alleged engagement to Vijay Devarakonda. The couple is expected to get married in February next year.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Speeding days over? UP Expressway authority planning to reduce speed limit on THIS e-way from 120 kmph to 75 kmph due to...
Speeding days over? UP Expressway authority planning to reduce speed limit on...
Girija Oak's BIG reaction to AI-edited pics surfacing online: 'I have a 12-year-old son...'
Girija Oak's BIG reaction to AI-edited pics surfacing online: 'I have a 12-year-
Ravindra Jadeja's FIRST reaction after being traded from CSK to RR: ‘Coming back feels…’
Ravindra Jadeja's FIRST reaction after being traded from CSK to RR: ‘Coming...'
Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on being trolled over 'men should get periods' remarks: 'The fear of going to...'
Rashmika Mandanna breakssilence on being trolled over 'Men should get periods'
Day after Democrats drop BOMBSHELL Epstein emails referring to Donald Trump, US President issues big statement, 'investigate Jeffrey Epstein's ties with...'
Day after Democrats drop BOMBSHELL Epstein emails referring to Donald Trump...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step Inside Gulita: Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's 'diamond-shaped', sea-facing luxurious Bungalow worth Rs 4500000000
Step Inside Gulita: Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and Anand P
Who is Mayank Markande, now gearing up to play for Nita Ambani’s MI in IPL 2026 following his trade from SRK’s KKR? Here’s all you should know
Who is Mayank Markande, now gearing up to play for Nita Ambani’s MI in IPL 2026
CSK bid emotional goodbye to 'Thalapathy' Ravindra Jadeja with string of unseen pics
CSK bid emotional goodbye to 'Thalapathy' Ravindra Jadeja with unseen pictures
Inside Sara Tendulkar's Pilates Academy that offers private, duet, and small group classes, know studio fees and more
Inside Sara Tendulkar's Pilates Academy that offers private, duet, and small gro
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behind BJP's Chhoti Kumari in Chhapra Bihar Assembly seat
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE