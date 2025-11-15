Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on being trolled over 'men should get periods' remarks: 'The fear of going to...'

Rashmika Mandanna has been making waves for her recent releases Thamma and The Girlfriend. However, her recent comments about period pain have sparked controversy as she stated that men should experience periods at least once to understand the pain women go through, citing her own severe period pain that once led to fainting. Her comment didn't go down well as the some accused her of being insensitive towards men.

Rashmika Mandanna has been making waves with her recent releases Thamma and The Girlfriend. However, her recent comments about period pain have sparked controversy as she stated that men should experience periods at least once to understand the pain women go through, citing her own severe period pain that once led to fainting. Her comment didn't go down well as some accused her of being insensitive towards men. Recently, she clarified that she intended to highlight women's suffering, not diminish male struggles, and expressed frustration at being misunderstood.



Rashmika Mandanna clarifies her 'men should get period' remark



During her appearance on Jagapathi Babu's talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, Rashmika said that men should experience periods at least once to understand the pain women go through every month. Sharing a clip from the show on X, a fan wrote, "Rashmika's perspective on men having periods :)) Sometimes we only want our pain & emotions to be understood. It was never about comparison or diminishing male responsibilities.. but fragile egos chose to twist it that way.” Rashmika reacted to the post and wrote, “And this no one will talk about.. The fear of going to shows and interviews is this for me.. I mean something, and it's taken in something else entirely.”



What did Rashmika Mandanna say?



When host Jagapathi Babu asked Rashmika if she actually believed men should experience periods, she replied, "Yes. I want them to get periods at least once, to know the pain and trauma. Due to hormonal imbalance, we feel emotions we don't understand. And you can't show that pressure on men because, no matter how much you explain, they don't understand the feeling. So, if men get periods just once, let them

understand what period pain is like.”

"I get such horrible period pain that I have even fainted once because of it. I've done numerous tests and consulted doctors, but nobody knows why it happens. Every month, I wonder, 'God, why are you torturing me so much?' I feel like anyone can only understand it when they experience it. Which is why I think men should get periods at least once," she added.





Meanwhile, Rashmika is also making headlines for her alleged engagement to Vijay Devarakonda. The couple is expected to get married in February next year.