Rashmika Madanna-Vijay Deverakonda get engaged: A sneak peek into their dreamy love story

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly got engaged at an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. They are now set to tie the knot in February 2026, reports said. The couple has decided not to officially confirm their engagement, as reported by M9 News.

The 'Animal' actress's recent social media post, featuring her in a maroon saree, quickly garnered attention on social media, with fans speculating the outfit is for her engagement.

"Happy Dussehra my loves. This year, I’m feeling extra grateful because of all the love you’ve been showering on the Thamma trailer and our song. Your messages, your excitement, your constant support… you make every moment bigger and happier for me. And I can’t wait to see you all super sooooon during the promotions", Rashmika captioned the post.

A quick sneak peek into Rashmika-Vijay's love story

The dreamy love story of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda began with their hit film "Geetha Govindam". After this, the couple reunited in 'Dear Comrade'. Since then, their friendship has only grown stronger and maybe blossomed into love, at least from what we've seen!

While they have never confirmed or denied their relationship, eagle-eyed fans have spotted so many hints along the way!

A secret lunch date after 'Sikandar' release

After the release of Rashmika's film 'Sikandar' with Bollywood actor Salman Khan hit the threatres in March, 2025, she was spotted having a quiet lunch in Mumbai. What's so speical about this? Vijay was with her! Although the couple tried to keep it under wraps, but yeh public hai sab jaanti hai.

Vijay's sweet surprise for 'Rasshi'

When the teaser for Rashmika’s next film ‘The Girlfriend’ was released, fans were stunned to hear Vijay's voice in it. The twist? Even Rashmika had no clue about it. In a chat with ETimes, she revealed, "So my director Rahul Ravindran actually asked Vijay to do the voiceover, and I had no clue about it. So Rahul first gave me the teaser with his voice, letting me know what he’s doing with it, and I was very happy with it. And few days before the release of the teaser, he sent me one with Vijay’s voice, and I was like what is happening, so Rahul told me that they asked Vijay to do that, and he was very kind and supportive to do it."

"We've done so much work together, like ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’, were shot for like 1-1 years and thereon he’s been such a comrade, and always been supportive …" she added.