Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Rashmika Madanna-Vijay Deverakonda get engaged: A sneak peek into their dreamy love story

DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India 'self-resecting'

IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmedabad Test

Meet Prateek Suri, the richest Indian in Africa, who runs Rs 44385 crore business empire, his net worth is...

When Sridevi gifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan polki necklace for South Indian tradition, which She wore at...

Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna secretly engaged? Here's what we know

Bizarre Moment! Snake invades ground, halts India women's training ahead of high-stakes Pakistan clash in Women’s World Cup 2025

Zubeen Garg’s death: Assam CM says HC judge-led judicial commission to probe case, to be headed by...

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 2: Rishab Shetty film roars in cinema, crosses Rs 100 crore

Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return? India’s ODI squad for Australia tour to be announced on THIS date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rashmika Madanna-Vijay Deverakonda get engaged: A sneak peek into their dreamy love story

Rashmika Madanna-Vijay Deverakonda get engaged: A sneak peek into their dreamy l

DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India 'self-resecting'

DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India...

IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmedabad Test

Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmed

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Rashmika Madanna-Vijay Deverakonda get engaged: A sneak peek into their dreamy love story

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly got engaged at an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. They are now set to tie the knot in February 2026, reports said. Let's take a quick look at their dreamy love story.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 11:52 PM IST

Rashmika Madanna-Vijay Deverakonda get engaged: A sneak peek into their dreamy love story
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda (Image credit: Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly got engaged at an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. They are now set to tie the knot in February 2026, reports said. The couple has decided not to officially confirm their engagement, as reported by M9 News. 

The 'Animal' actress's recent social media post, featuring her in a maroon saree, quickly garnered attention on social media, with fans speculating the outfit is for her engagement. 

 

"Happy Dussehra my loves. This year, I’m feeling extra grateful because of all the love you’ve been showering on the Thamma trailer and our song. Your messages, your excitement, your constant support… you make every moment bigger and happier for me. And I can’t wait to see you all super sooooon during the promotions", Rashmika captioned the post. 

A quick sneak peek into Rashmika-Vijay's love story

The dreamy love story of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda began with their hit film "Geetha Govindam". After this, the couple reunited in 'Dear Comrade'. Since then, their friendship has only grown stronger and maybe blossomed into love, at least from what we've seen! 

While they have never confirmed or denied their relationship, eagle-eyed fans have spotted so many hints along the way! 

A secret lunch date after 'Sikandar' release 

 After the release of Rashmika's film 'Sikandar' with Bollywood actor Salman Khan hit the threatres in March, 2025, she was spotted having a quiet lunch in Mumbai. What's so speical about this? Vijay was with her! Although the couple tried to keep it under wraps, but yeh public hai sab jaanti hai. 

Vijay's sweet surprise for 'Rasshi' 

When the teaser for Rashmika’s next film ‘The Girlfriend’ was released, fans were stunned to hear Vijay's voice in it. The twist? Even Rashmika had no clue about it. In a chat with ETimes, she revealed, "So my director Rahul Ravindran actually asked Vijay to do the voiceover, and I had no clue about it. So Rahul first gave me the teaser with his voice, letting me know what he’s doing with it, and I was very happy with it. And few days before the release of the teaser, he sent me one with Vijay’s voice, and I was like what is happening, so Rahul told me that they asked Vijay to do that, and he was very kind and supportive to do it."

"We've done so much work together, like ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’, were shot for like 1-1 years and thereon he’s been such a comrade, and always been supportive …" she added. 

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bangladesh's Yunus makes BIG claim against India over anti-Hindu violence in his country: 'You happen to be my neighbour...'
Bangladesh's Yunus makes BIG claim against India over anti-Hindu violence
Salesman, Manager? Army Chief Asim Munir, PM Shehbaz Sharif mocked in Pakistan for 'selling' rare-earth minerals to US president Donald Trump, WATCH
Salesman, Manager? Army Chief Asim Munir, PM Shehbaz Sharif mocked in Pakistan..
Russia's Putin issues BIG warning to Donald Trump over tariffs: 'India will never...'
Putin issues BIG warning to Trump over tariffs: 'India will never...'
IND vs WI: Ravindra Jadeja surpasses MS Dhoni in Test record, becomes India's fourth-highest player to...
IND vs WI: Ravindra Jadeja surpasses MS Dhoni in Test record
Meet actress, who quit films after working in just one film with Shah Rukh Khan, now her husband is three times richer than King Khan
Meet former actress, whose husband is three times richer than Shah Rukh Khan
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE