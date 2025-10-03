Rashmika Madanna-Vijay Deverakonda get engaged: A sneak peek into their dreamy love story
DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India 'self-resecting'
IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmedabad Test
Meet Prateek Suri, the richest Indian in Africa, who runs Rs 44385 crore business empire, his net worth is...
When Sridevi gifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan polki necklace for South Indian tradition, which She wore at...
Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna secretly engaged? Here's what we know
Bizarre Moment! Snake invades ground, halts India women's training ahead of high-stakes Pakistan clash in Women’s World Cup 2025
Zubeen Garg’s death: Assam CM says HC judge-led judicial commission to probe case, to be headed by...
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 2: Rishab Shetty film roars in cinema, crosses Rs 100 crore
Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return? India’s ODI squad for Australia tour to be announced on THIS date
ENTERTAINMENT
Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly got engaged at an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. They are now set to tie the knot in February 2026, reports said. Let's take a quick look at their dreamy love story.
Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly got engaged at an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. They are now set to tie the knot in February 2026, reports said. The couple has decided not to officially confirm their engagement, as reported by M9 News.
The 'Animal' actress's recent social media post, featuring her in a maroon saree, quickly garnered attention on social media, with fans speculating the outfit is for her engagement.
"Happy Dussehra my loves. This year, I’m feeling extra grateful because of all the love you’ve been showering on the Thamma trailer and our song. Your messages, your excitement, your constant support… you make every moment bigger and happier for me. And I can’t wait to see you all super sooooon during the promotions", Rashmika captioned the post.
The dreamy love story of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda began with their hit film "Geetha Govindam". After this, the couple reunited in 'Dear Comrade'. Since then, their friendship has only grown stronger and maybe blossomed into love, at least from what we've seen!
While they have never confirmed or denied their relationship, eagle-eyed fans have spotted so many hints along the way!
After the release of Rashmika's film 'Sikandar' with Bollywood actor Salman Khan hit the threatres in March, 2025, she was spotted having a quiet lunch in Mumbai. What's so speical about this? Vijay was with her! Although the couple tried to keep it under wraps, but yeh public hai sab jaanti hai.
When the teaser for Rashmika’s next film ‘The Girlfriend’ was released, fans were stunned to hear Vijay's voice in it. The twist? Even Rashmika had no clue about it. In a chat with ETimes, she revealed, "So my director Rahul Ravindran actually asked Vijay to do the voiceover, and I had no clue about it. So Rahul first gave me the teaser with his voice, letting me know what he’s doing with it, and I was very happy with it. And few days before the release of the teaser, he sent me one with Vijay’s voice, and I was like what is happening, so Rahul told me that they asked Vijay to do that, and he was very kind and supportive to do it."
"We've done so much work together, like ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade’, were shot for like 1-1 years and thereon he’s been such a comrade, and always been supportive …" she added.