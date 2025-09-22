Rasha Thadani-Abhay Verma give fans sneak peek at their off-screen chemistry before 'Laikey Laikaa'; BTS pics inside

Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma share cute BTS from Laikey Laikaa shoot, leaving fans excited for their on-screen chemistry in 2026.

Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma are giving fans major excitement with their adorable behind-the-scenes moments from their upcoming film Laikey Laikaa. Rasha recently shared a few cute photos from the set featuring the duo in playful poses, captioned 'ek Laikey, ek Laikaa.' Fans couldn’t get enough, commenting things like 'So cute together,' 'Such a cute duo! Can’t wait to watch this, it’s gonna be amazing,' and 'The chaotic duo Laikey Laikaa yayyyy!!!!'

Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma's journey so far

Rasha Thadani, daughter of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, made her acting debut in the 2025 historical drama Azaad, which highlighted her talent and earned her recognition in the industry. Besides acting, Rasha is passionate about music and martial arts, even holding a first Dan black belt in Taekwondo. Her charm and versatility make her one of the promising young stars to watch.

Abhay Verma is an emerging Bollywood actor, known for his roles in the web series The Family Man and the film Munjya. He began his career as a background artist and gradually moved to lead roles, impressing audiences with his dedication and screen presence. His growing popularity makes him an exciting choice to star opposite Rasha in Laikey Laikaa.

About Laikey Laikaa

Laikey Laikaa is a romantic-action film set to release in 2026, directed by Saurabh Gupta. The film promises a mix of fun, romance, and adventure, with Rasha and Abhay’s chemistry as the heart of the story. Fans are eagerly waiting to see this fresh duo bring their characters to life on the big screen.

With their playful BTS moments and sizzling chemistry, Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma are already winning hearts, making Laikey Laikaa one of the most anticipated films of 2026.