Rare and unseen photo of Ajay Devgn-Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan goes VIRAL, leaves fans in awe

Bollywood star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn doesn’t have a public social media account but rare and unseen photo of hers manages to surf and break the internet.

One of Nysa’s fan clubs have shared her latest photo on Instagram, that is taking the social media world by storm.

“Giving me v much natural beauty,” reads the caption of the photo which is a close-up, front profile picture of Nysa. In the picture, Nysa can be seen wearing an off white top against a white background and has her hair tied in a ponytail. With minimal makeup on, the teenager definitely looks like the epitome of natural beauty.

The photo has been going viral on social media and has garnered much love from the Nysa’s fans who have called her beautiful and real. “Stunning just like your mum!” Said one user while another commented, “Waiting for ur "B" town movie Nysa.”

Nysa is current studying at International hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. Nysa turned 18 in April proud parents Ajay Devgn and Kajol took to their respective Instagram handles to shower their love and affection on their first born and treat fans with two never-seen-before pictures featuring their daughter, on her special day.

Sharing a photo of baby Nysa in her lap, Kajol wrote, "I was so nervous when u were born. It was the biggest exam of my life and I had all those fears and feelings that go with it for a whole year at least. Then u turned 10 and I realised I was a teacher just part of the time most of the time I was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them. And now we come to today and I can finally say I passed with flying colours. U are what we all say women should be so fly high my darling and don’t tone down ur shine for anyone. I’ve got ur back! happy adulthood. You have the tools so use your powers for good."

While extending good wishes to her, Ajay at the same time acknowledged how "small joys" are what matter in life, apparently referring to sharing a frame with his daughter and capturing the happy moment together. Ajay also mentioned that these "small joys" are the only "break" in these stressful times.

"Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys like this are the only 'break' in stressful times like these. Also, sincere prayer for all those who need healing (sic),” he wrote in his post.