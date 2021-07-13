Headlines

Rapper, 31, dead after being shot 64 times on way out of jail

Londre Sylvester aka KTS Dre was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2021, 11:12 AM IST

Londre Sylvester, 31, a rapper who goes by the name KTS Dre was fatally shot 64 times from across the street on Saturday night soon after he was released from the Cook County Jail in Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reports KTS Dre was a local rapper who was wearing a monitoring device on his ankle upon his release. As per reports, he was standing with a 60-year-old woman in South California Avenue when a car pulled up and two gunmen fired off dozens of shots. The paper said it appeared to be a pre-planned attack.

Sylvester was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The woman was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where she is said to be in a good condition.

"We were talking from car to car and I looked at her and said, 'Those sounded really close," a woman who had gone to the jail to visit a detainee Saturday told the Sun-Times. "Moments later, I heard two pops in front of the visiting area, then more in a cadence that couldn't be anything but gunshots."

"When the shooting stopped, a Cook Country [sheriff's officer] said to me, 'Young lady, I think you better move your car,' and at first I laughed it off because I didn't believe him, but he was serious and told me those were gunshots. I can't stop thinking to myself that had I not stopped to talk to my friend, I could have been in that area when they were shooting," she said. "I was supposed to be over there."

As per reports, Sylvester had been jailed in June for violating his bond in the 2020 gun case. Of late, he had been living under house arrest with a GPS monitoring device.

As for the shooting that killed KTS Dre, no arrests had been made as of late Sunday.

