Rapper Divine becomes first Indian hip hop star to attend Grammys

The rapper Divine became the first Indian hip-hop star who attended Grammys.

Rapper Divine, also known as Vivian Fernandez, made his maiden appearance at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday. He was styled by Ambika Sanjana, was seen wearing a black tuxedo at the Grammys.

The rapper became the first Indian hip-hop star who attended Grammys. While speaking about his Grammys debut to ANI, he stated, “Surreal to be at the Grammy`s with amongst some of the best in the world.” He also shared pictures and videos from the event on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has expressed her disappointment over iconic Lata Mangeshkar's name missing from the 'In Memorium' segment at the recently held Grammys and Oscars awards, the two of the biggest nights in the American entertainment industry.

"We must take strong stands against any local awards who claim to be international and yet ignore and intentionally sideline legendary artists because of their race or ideologies... both Oscar and Grammy failed to give tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji... our media should totally boycott these biased local events who claim to be global awards...," the 'Panga' actress wrote on her Instagram Story.

The 'In Memoriam' segment of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards paid tribute to several late musical powerhouses including Stephen Sondheim and Taylor Hawkins. However, the late legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar's name was missing from the honourable section. While the 'Nightingale of India' was not mentioned in the `In Memoriam' segment, her name is mentioned in a comprehensive list featured on the Grammys website.

Mangeshkar was also not included in the Oscars 2022 'In Memoriam' segment last week. Several fans of the iconic singer expressed their disappointment on Twitterverse on Monday.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Wow @RecordingAcad What a way to Go. Forgetting #LataMangeshkar the #LegendaryNightingaleOfIndia Neither the #Oscars nor the #Grammys had an image of #LataMangeshkar in their ‘In Memoriam’ section! Shame!!". One fan of the 'Manikarnika' actress tweeted, "Proud of Kangana Ranaut for taking a stand for The Pride Of Our Nation, Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar Ji. This’s utter shameful, after #Oscars , #GRAMMYs also didn’t Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Our Indian Pride Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Jago Indians Jago".