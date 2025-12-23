Rapper Badshah creates history, becomes first Indian to own rare 'Barbie' Rolex watch worth Rs 9 crores

Badshah flaunted an ultra-rare pink sapphire Rolex Daytona worth Rs 9 crore on Instagram. With only 10 pieces worldwide, he is the first Indian owner, impressing fans with his luxury style, exclusive watch and fashion statement.

Indian rapper Badshah recently grabbed headlines for showing off an ultra-rare pink sapphire Rolex Daytona. The 40-year-old exhibited snaps on Instagram, providing admirers with an up-close view of the extravagant watch. This Rolex is highly uncommon, with just around 10 models in the world, thus classifying it as one of the most prestigious watches ever produced.

The design of the watch and its ownership by an Indian star were factors that made fans and collectors speechless. Badshah has become part of a very exclusive set of worldwide collectors who own this limited edition piece by showcasing this Rolex.

Details about the watch:

The timepiece, which collections usually refer to as the 'Barbie Daytona,' is an 18-carat yellow gold creation adorned with a plethora of pink sapphires on the bezel and hour markers. It attracts attention because of its pink tint and one-of-a-kind design among high-end watches. Experts are placing the value at about 1 million dollars, which equals around 9 crore rupees, thus affirming its reputation as one of the most luxurious and sought-after Rolex watches.

Celebrity ownership:

Badshah is the first Indian who is recognized as the owner of this rare Rolex. Similar models have been spotted on international stars such as Lionel Messi, Drake and Mark Wahlberg. Through social media, Badshah has made himself a part of the global elite collectors' circle that is allowed to buy these super-limited watches.

Luxury, style and influence:

Badshah posted the pictures of the Rolex while being on the Indian Idol set, where he is judging the contestants. The fans responded immediately by praising the watch and his extravagant luxury style. Badshah, who is already recognised for his passion for luxurious watches and fashion accessories, is now again solidifying his position as one of India’s most stylish and trendsetting celebrities. To say the least, this Rolex Daytona watch with pink sapphire is loaded up with more than just timekeeping; it is a code of conduct for one's lifestyle, a ticket to the world of luxury and a status marker. Badshah’s post also shows how fashion and luxury accessories are a part of his lifestyle and public image, inspiring fans and watch enthusiasts alike.