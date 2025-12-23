Kwala and Schull Tech Partner to Strengthen Africa’s Web3 Infrastructure
Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade: What it means for developers and the future of Web3?
After Hasina, Tarique Rahman emerges as key figure in India-Bangladesh equation
Rapper Badshah creates history, becomes first Indian to own rare 'Barbie' Rolex watch worth Rs 9 crores
Good news for Uttar Pradesh residents: Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minutes, THIS 8 lane expressway to cut time between two cities, set to open by...; Check details here
Major trouble for Kapil Sharma, PPL India takes comedian, Netflix to Bombay High Court due to this reason: Report
SWIFT, JPMorgan and Deutsche Börse Pilot unified deposit bridge, signaling a new phase of tokenised banking
Who is Anok Yai? 28-year-old supermodel reveals health battle, congenital lung defect
Who is Deepak Johnson? Voice behind viral 'Yeshu Di Balle Balle' song, here's all you need to know him
CAT 2025 result: How are candidates shortlisted for IIM interviews? Here's everything you need to know
ENTERTAINMENT
Badshah flaunted an ultra-rare pink sapphire Rolex Daytona worth Rs 9 crore on Instagram. With only 10 pieces worldwide, he is the first Indian owner, impressing fans with his luxury style, exclusive watch and fashion statement.
Indian rapper Badshah recently grabbed headlines for showing off an ultra-rare pink sapphire Rolex Daytona. The 40-year-old exhibited snaps on Instagram, providing admirers with an up-close view of the extravagant watch. This Rolex is highly uncommon, with just around 10 models in the world, thus classifying it as one of the most prestigious watches ever produced.
The design of the watch and its ownership by an Indian star were factors that made fans and collectors speechless. Badshah has become part of a very exclusive set of worldwide collectors who own this limited edition piece by showcasing this Rolex.
The timepiece, which collections usually refer to as the 'Barbie Daytona,' is an 18-carat yellow gold creation adorned with a plethora of pink sapphires on the bezel and hour markers. It attracts attention because of its pink tint and one-of-a-kind design among high-end watches. Experts are placing the value at about 1 million dollars, which equals around 9 crore rupees, thus affirming its reputation as one of the most luxurious and sought-after Rolex watches.
Badshah is the first Indian who is recognized as the owner of this rare Rolex. Similar models have been spotted on international stars such as Lionel Messi, Drake and Mark Wahlberg. Through social media, Badshah has made himself a part of the global elite collectors' circle that is allowed to buy these super-limited watches.
Also read: Nita Ambani stuns in Rare Brazilian Paraíba necklac at Mona Mehta’s birthday celebration, See viral pics
Badshah posted the pictures of the Rolex while being on the Indian Idol set, where he is judging the contestants. The fans responded immediately by praising the watch and his extravagant luxury style. Badshah, who is already recognised for his passion for luxurious watches and fashion accessories, is now again solidifying his position as one of India’s most stylish and trendsetting celebrities. To say the least, this Rolex Daytona watch with pink sapphire is loaded up with more than just timekeeping; it is a code of conduct for one's lifestyle, a ticket to the world of luxury and a status marker. Badshah’s post also shows how fashion and luxury accessories are a part of his lifestyle and public image, inspiring fans and watch enthusiasts alike.