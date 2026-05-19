‘Raped during filming’: Married at First Sight UK brides make shocking allegations

Serious allegations, including rape and sexual misconduct claims, have surfaced against participants from Married at First Sight UK, prompting Channel 4 to remove all seasons of the show.

Married at First Sight UK has landed in controversy after multiple women accused participants from the reality series of sexual assault and misconduct during filming.

The allegations surfaced in a BBC Panorama documentary, where two women claimed they were raped while participating in the show. One of them further alleged that her on-screen husband not only raped her but also threatened her with an acid attack.

According to reports by Metro, a third woman additionally accused her on-screen partner of sexual misconduct linked to the filming period.

One of the women reportedly informed both Channel 4 and CPL Productions about the alleged assault. However, despite the complaint, her episodes were allegedly still broadcast.

Responding to the controversy, Channel 4’s chief content officer Ian Katz addressed the matter on Monday and said, “They are obviously very serious allegations. We want to see the show and when we see the show we will respond.”

The broadcaster later confirmed that it had been informed in April about “serious allegations of wrongdoing against a small number of past contributors.” It also noted that those accused individuals had denied the allegations.

Following the controversy, Channel 4 removed all seasons of Married at First Sight UK from its platform. However, the network stated that it remains “mindful of the privacy and continuing duty of care towards all contributors” and declined to reveal further details publicly.

The broadcaster added that any decisions taken were based on the information available at the time the allegations were raised.

Married at First Sight UK is a relationship-based reality experiment in which strangers are paired by experts and legally marry upon first meeting. The couples then navigate married life together while being filmed throughout the process.