Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rape accused choreographer Jani Master granted interim bail to receive National Film Award

Mohammad Kaif urges RCB to sign World Cup winning captain to end IPL title drought

Iran-Israel Dynamics: What Keeps Middle East Pot of Conflicts Boiling

Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan to name actor whose pairing with Jaya made him jealous: 'Jab Jaya ji jaati thi...'

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance loses Rs 77606 crore in just one day, market cap drops to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rape accused choreographer Jani Master granted interim bail to receive National Film Award

Rape accused choreographer Jani Master granted interim bail to receive National Film Award

Mohammad Kaif urges RCB to sign World Cup winning captain to end IPL title drought

Mohammad Kaif urges RCB to sign World Cup winning captain to end IPL title drought

Iran-Israel Dynamics: What Keeps Middle East Pot of Conflicts Boiling

Iran-Israel Dynamics: What Keeps Middle East Pot of Conflicts Boiling

Ananya Panday films ranked from best to worst

Ananya Panday films ranked from best to worst

10 best crime thriller web series on OTT

10 best crime thriller web series on OTT

This is the only chutney that removes uric acid from body, increases power of kidney

This is the only chutney that removes uric acid from body, increases power of kidney

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Rape accused choreographer Jani Master granted interim bail to receive National Film Award

Rape accused choreographer Jani Master granted interim bail to receive National Film Award

Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan to name actor whose pairing with Jaya made him jealous: 'Jab Jaya ji jaati thi...'

Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan to name actor whose pairing with Jaya made him jealous: 'Jab Jaya ji jaati thi...'

Nagarjuna files defamation case against Congress minister T Surekha for her remarks on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce

Nagarjuna files defamation case against Congress minister T Surekha for her remarks on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Rape accused choreographer Jani Master granted interim bail to receive National Film Award

Jani Master alias Sheik Jani Basha is set to receive the National Film Award for his choreography in the song Megham Karukkatha from the film Thiruchitrambalam.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 08:34 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rape accused choreographer Jani Master granted interim bail to receive National Film Award
Jani Master
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Rangareddy District Court in Hyderabad on Thursday granted interim bail to celebrity choreographer Jani Master who was arrested last month for alleged sexual assault on a junior female colleague. 

    The choreographer had sought bail to attend the National Film Awards function. The court granted him bail from October 6 to October 10. Jani Master alias Sheik Jani Basha is set to receive the National Film Award for his choreography in the song Megham Karukkatha from the film Thiruchitrambalam.

    Last month, a 21-year-old female choreographer accused Jani Master of sexual assault. Cyberabad police had arrested him in Goa on September 19 and a court in Hyderabad remanded him to judicial custody for two weeks. The court on September 25 sent him to police custody for four days.

    According to police, the victim alleged that Jani Master sexually assaulted her in 2020 during a work trip to Mumbai and continued sexual harassment and threatened not to disclose to anyone. The Raidurgam police of Cyberabad on September 15 booked a zero First Information Report (FIR). Subsequently, the case was re-registered at Narsingi Police Station

    The accused was booked for rape, criminal intimidation and assault under sections 376 (2) (n), 506 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code. Police said on recording the victim’s statement it was disclosed that at the time of the offence, she was a minor. Therefore, section 5 (l) r/w 6 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act was invoked. 

    The victim, now 21, alleged that the choreographer sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions in different cities, including Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. The complainant told police that she came in contact with the choreographer in 2017 and became an assistant to him in 2019.

    Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Amid Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan reacts to inter-caste marriages: 'I feel awkward'

    Amid Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan reacts to inter-caste marriages: 'I feel awkward'

    Best Nutrition Software in India: Prim Transformed Dt. Renu Puri’s Business

    Best Nutrition Software in India: Prim Transformed Dt. Renu Puri’s Business

    Allu Ajrun, Jr NTR slam Konda Surekha for her remark on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce: 'This is new low...'

    Allu Ajrun, Jr NTR slam Konda Surekha for her remark on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce: 'This is new low...'

    When Shah Rukh Khan called Aamir Khan's marketing strategy 'chichorapan', 3 Idiots star shot back

    When Shah Rukh Khan called Aamir Khan's marketing strategy 'chichorapan', 3 Idiots star shot back

    This Karan Johar film was rejected by Hrithik, Saif, Shahid, became blockbuster, hero disappeared from Bollywood as...

    This Karan Johar film was rejected by Hrithik, Saif, Shahid, became blockbuster, hero disappeared from Bollywood as...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

    10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

    ​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

    ​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

    From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

    From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

    Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

    Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

    Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

    Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement