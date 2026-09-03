Ranvir Shorey bashes Swara Bhasker over Padmaavat Jauhar remark: 'Utterly shameless'

An old comment on Padmaavat's Jauhar scene resurfaces and triggers a fresh Bollywood war of words, with Ranvir Shorey strongly reacting to Swara Bhasker's statement.

Ranvir Shorey criticised Swara Bhasker for her comments on the Jauhar scene in Padmaavat, calling her viewpoint "utterly shameless." He argued that comparing Jauhar, a historical act of mass self-immolation, to the experiences of rape survivors was inappropriate and trivialised both issues, unjustly disparaging one group while attempting to justify another.

Swara Bhasker’s statements on Padmaavat

After Swara gave a speech at the "Woman, Life, Freedom" event held at the India International Centre in Delhi, the controversy reappeared. She spoke at the occasion about an open letter she had written to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Padmaavat was released. Swara expressed significant disapproval of the film's pivotal Jauhar scene, calling it "problematic." She contended that portraying self-immolation as a valiant way to preserve honour sends a disturbing message to victims of sexual abuse. Swara claims that the portrayal suggests that a woman's life is essentially finished following an assault and that the only morally acceptable option in such a situation is suicide.

She called a particular visual element in the scene, a close-up of a pregnant woman's belly during the Jauhar sequence, extremely unsettling. Swara questioned the narrative's suggestion that an unborn child should not be allowed to live because an invading monarch poses a threat of sexual violence. She said that she chose to post her official review of the film after waiting five days to assess her emotions.

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Background of the debate

Shortly after Padmaavat's debut in 2018, Swara issued her first open letter, which sparked a public discussion over historical representation, artistic freedom, and social messaging in movies. Online debates about these divergent interpretations of the movie's conclusion have been rekindled by Ranvir's recent remarks on X.