Ranveer Singh's Rangeela: Dhurandhar actor launches 'unapologetically original' vodka brand, 750ml bottle is priced at Rs...

Ranveer Singh launches his premium vodka brand RANGEELA, a vibrant new addition to India’s spirits scene, priced at Rs 2,400 and debuting in Maharashtra.

Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh has stepped into the world of premium spirits with the launch of his very own vodka brand: RANGEELA. The brand has been introduced under ABD Maestro, the luxury division of Allied Blenders & Distillers, one of India’s leading liquor companies.

Described as a 'vibrant and modern Indian vodka,' RANGEELA perfectly mirrors Ranveer’s bold and energetic personality. The actor isn’t just the face of the brand, he’s also its Co-Founder and Creative Partner. From brainstorming the brand’s look and feel to shaping its lively tone, Ranveer has reportedly been involved in every step of the creative process.

The vodka itself is triple-distilled and platinum chill-filtered, ensuring a smooth and premium taste. It’s designed to be enjoyed straight or as the base for a variety of cocktails, catering to the modern Indian consumer who loves experimenting with global flavours.

RANGEELA will first be available in Maharashtra, with a 750ml bottle priced at around Rs 2,400. The company also plans to expand the product to other states soon, including Goa and West Bengal, followed by a nationwide rollout.

With this launch, Ranveer joins the growing list of celebrities entering the premium beverage space, but as expected from him, RANGEELA stands out with its burst of colour, creativity and desi flair.

Ranveer described RANGEELA as a celebration of individuality, saying it represents his belief in living life 'in full colour.' True to his signature style, the brand is set to blend glamour, energy and fun; just like the man himself.

With RANGEELA, Ranveer Singh isn’t just raising a toast, he’s redefining how India drinks, celebrates and expresses itself