Ranveer Singh's Rangeela: Dhurandhar actor launches 'unapologetically original' vodka brand, 750ml bottle is priced at Rs...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Mid-week eviction alert: Kunickaa Sadanand vs Mridul Tiwari, public chooses to SAVE..., this contestant gets evicted, netizens react

Red Fort Blast: What happened in those 3 hours? Delhi Police investigate 3 crucial clues, links

Red Fort Blast: Israel's BIG statement on deadly Delhi explosion that killed 13, 'In fight against terror...'

Supreme Court's BIG message day after Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Best morning to...'

Mahavatar director Amar Kaushik breaks silence on reports of him, Vicky Kaushal quitting non-veg, alcohol for Lord Parashurama film: 'Main wahi...'

Red Fort Blast: NIA takes over probe into Delhi explosion case that killed 13

Delhi Blast: US, UK issues travel advisory to citizens, urges them to avoid THESE places; check details

IPL 2026: How much money will Sanju Samson make if he moves to Chennai Super Kings?

Bihar Elections Exit Polls 2025: Date, time, where to watch LIVE and other details

Red Fort Explosion: Family of Dr Umar Un Nabi, suspect in Delhi blast, says, 'He was introvert, wasn't that kind of man'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Mid-week eviction alert: Kunickaa Sadanand vs Mridul Tiwari, public chooses to SAVE..., this contestant gets evicted, netizens react

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand or Mridul Tiwari, public chooses to evict...

Red Fort Blast: What happened in those 3 hours? Delhi Police investigate 3 crucial clues, links

Red Fort Blast: What happened in those 3 hours? Delhi Police investigate crucial

Supreme Court's BIG message day after Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Best morning to...'

Supreme Court's BIG message day after Delhi blast: 'Best morning to...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...

Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015

Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more

Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh's Rangeela: Dhurandhar actor launches 'unapologetically original' vodka brand, 750ml bottle is priced at Rs...

Ranveer Singh launches his premium vodka brand RANGEELA, a vibrant new addition to India’s spirits scene, priced at Rs 2,400 and debuting in Maharashtra.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 04:06 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Ranveer Singh's Rangeela: Dhurandhar actor launches 'unapologetically original' vodka brand, 750ml bottle is priced at Rs...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh has stepped into the world of premium spirits with the launch of his very own vodka brand: RANGEELA. The brand has been introduced under ABD Maestro, the luxury division of Allied Blenders & Distillers, one of India’s leading liquor companies.

Described as a 'vibrant and modern Indian vodka,' RANGEELA perfectly mirrors Ranveer’s bold and energetic personality. The actor isn’t just the face of the brand, he’s also its Co-Founder and Creative Partner. From brainstorming the brand’s look and feel to shaping its lively tone, Ranveer has reportedly been involved in every step of the creative process.

The vodka itself is triple-distilled and platinum chill-filtered, ensuring a smooth and premium taste. It’s designed to be enjoyed straight or as the base for a variety of cocktails, catering to the modern Indian consumer who loves experimenting with global flavours.

RANGEELA will first be available in Maharashtra, with a 750ml bottle priced at around Rs 2,400. The company also plans to expand the product to other states soon, including Goa and West Bengal, followed by a nationwide rollout.

With this launch, Ranveer joins the growing list of celebrities entering the premium beverage space, but as expected from him, RANGEELA stands out with its burst of colour, creativity and desi flair.

Ranveer described RANGEELA as a celebration of individuality, saying it represents his belief in living life 'in full colour.' True to his signature style, the brand is set to blend glamour, energy and fun; just like the man himself.

With RANGEELA, Ranveer Singh isn’t just raising a toast, he’s redefining how India drinks, celebrates and expresses itself

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19: Mid-week eviction alert: Kunickaa Sadanand vs Mridul Tiwari, public chooses to SAVE..., this contestant gets evicted, netizens react
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand or Mridul Tiwari, public chooses to evict...
Red Fort Blast: What happened in those 3 hours? Delhi Police investigate 3 crucial clues, links
Red Fort Blast: What happened in those 3 hours? Delhi Police investigate crucial
Red Fort Blast: Israel's BIG statement on deadly Delhi explosion that killed 13, 'In fight against terror...'
Red Fort Blast: Israel's BIG statement on deadly Delhi explosion that killed 13
Supreme Court's BIG message day after Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Best morning to...'
Supreme Court's BIG message day after Delhi blast: 'Best morning to...'
Mahavatar director Amar Kaushik breaks silence on reports of him, Vicky Kaushal quitting non-veg, alcohol for Lord Parashurama film: 'Main wahi...'
Amar Kaushik on reports of him, Vicky Kaushal quitting non-veg for Mahavatar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse
Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story
Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE