Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot: Indore NGO conducts cloth donation drive

Photo: Twitter/@Alone_Mastt

An NGO in Indore conducted a Cloth Donation Drive after Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot news surfaced on social media. The recent nude photoshoot done by Bollywood actor for Paper Magazine sparked many controversies, and many complaints have been lodged against the actor since then. As many appreciated the actor's nude photoshoot, others also criticised him.

A video of the NGO collecting the clothes has gone viral on social media.

Clothes donation drive held for #RanveerSingh in Indore.

Protests are being conducted, and multiple FIRs have been filed around the country against the actor for allegedly "hurting women's sentiments" by sharing naked photographs on his Instagram account. Neki Ki Deewar, an NGO with roots in Indore, organised a clothing drive in opposition to the nude photoshoot. For the purpose of giving them to Ranveer Singh, the social organisation gathered used clothing from the public.

The protesters have a box and a sign that says, "Mere Swachh Indore Ne Thana Hai, Desh Se Mansik Kachra Bhi Hatana Hai (Indore has decided to eliminate mental garbage from the country)" up. Protesters claimed that Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot may have a negative effect on young people and represents "cheap popularity."

