ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar makes history, becomes highest-grossing Indian film ever in USA with over USD 21 million

Dhurandhar has crossed USD 21 million at the US box office, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever in the country. The Ranveer Singh–starrer beat records set by Baahubali 2, Pathaan and RRR, marking a major global win for Bollywood.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 03:58 PM IST

The Bollywood action film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has achieved a historic milestone in the United States. The movie has now crossed the USD 21 million mark in terms of US box office sales, and it has become the highest-grossing Indian movie in the country ever. In this connection, Dhurandhar has not only surpassed but also erased the record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which had kept doing so for several years.

Beats big Indian blockbusters:

Dhurandhar has outdone the lifetime collections of a few major Indian films in the USA. Among the films, the likes of Pathaan, RRR, Animal and Pushpa have been included in the glamorous list of the Indian film industry. According to the trade specialists, this is a unique feat for a Hindi film, as films from South India and pan-India have mainly ruled the international markets, particularly in North America.

Strong story and powerful performances:

One of the key factors contributing to the film's success is its captivating plot, along with top-notch action sequences. Dhurandhar is an entertaining and thrilling spy/adventure movie that does not let the spectators leave their seats till the very end. The character of Ranveer Singh has received a lot of good reviews for his performance, being very aggressive. His hard work, charisma and indeed dynamic power-fu played a significant part in luring the viewers into cinemas. Moreover, the movie has a great ensemble cast as the main actors, including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan. The strength of each actor in this chain adds a lot to the film's story, making it more impactful.

Director Aditya Dhar’s big win:

The filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who has given us the hard-hitting war-drama Uri: The Surgical Strike, has once more displayed his gift. His precise direction and storytelling approach made the movie reach out to the viewers in India and abroad. The quality of the film's production and its background score also got their share of praise.

Besides the USA, Dhurandhar has had a remarkable performance across the globe and is already listed among the top-grossing Indian films in history. The film's triumph signifies that the Indian film industry is maturing and gaining acceptance on the world film market to a point where it could actually be challenged by international productions. With Dhurandhar, the Hindi film industry has proved to the world that it could actually compete at the international level and set a new mark overseas, thus paving the way for future Indian films to target even higher heights in world cinema.

