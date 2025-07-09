Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar co-star Sara Arjun, 20, was India’s highest-paid child actress, her net worth is Rs...

Sara Arjun, a 20 year old actress, who is playing the love interest of Ranveer Singh, 40 year old, is grabbing all the attention. She became India’s highest-paid child actress in 2023. Let's take a look at her net worth.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, the spy-action thriller starring big names of Bollywood including, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna has left fans amazed. The teaser as left fans anticipated, and impressed by Ranveer Sigh's new look. However, Sara Arjun, a 20 year old actress, who is playing the love interest of Ranveer Singh, 40 year old, is grabbing all the attention. Sara Arjun is debuting as a female lead, after years of playing as child actor. She is the daughter of actor Raj Arjun and has 58.8K followers on Instagram. But do you know? She became India’s highest-paid child actress in 2023. Let's take a look at her net worth.

Her career

Sara Arjun started her career as a child actress and appeared in popular TV commercials for brands like McDonald’s and Maggi before transitioning to films. She had appeared in hundred of ad films. She, the started getting roles in films at the age of 5. She has appeared in numerous Hindi film, including'404', 'Ek Thi Daayan', Salman Khan's Jai Ho'. She was signed on as one of the leads in Chiyaan Vikram-starrer 'Deiva Thirumagal' in 2010. later, she appeared in many Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam films. In 2019, she appeared in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' and 'Saand Ki Aankh', which made her quite popular. However, her role as Nadhini, playing younger Aishwariya Rai in Mani Ratnam, ambitious 'Ponniyin Selvan in 2022, received lot of praise and appreciation.

Her net worth

In a long career as an actress, her earnings soared up to Rs 10 crore by the age of just 18. She appeared in Rs 800-crore film. Her role as Nandhini in Mani Ratnam's two-part period epic, Ponniyin Selvan, a ₹800 crore worldwide, was also a big success, and has added to her net worth. If we look at her net worth breakdown, she charges over ₹1 crore per film project, as per reports. Moreover, she earns ₹20-25 lakhs for her each brand endorsements, as per reports.