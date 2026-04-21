FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ BTS documentary to get theatrical release as feature film by late 2026

When AI Moves at Machine Speed, Healthcare Governance Cannot Afford to Walk

Diplomatic setback for Pakistan as Iran cold-shoulders US talks in Islamabad

Abhishek Sharma surpasses Rohit Sharma, equals Virat Kohli with stunning 100 against Delhi Capitals

Pappu Yadav’s remark on women in politics, their exploitation draw criticism from BJP, Bihar’s Women Commission; know what happened

Major fire breaks out in packaging company in Gurugram; WATCH Video

Trump to Iran ahead of talks: Free 8 women facing execution; ‘Great start to negotiations’; Details here

SRH vs DC Highlights: Abhishek Sharma’s ton, Malinga’s 4-fer power Sunrisers Hyderabad to fourth straight win

One year of Pahalgam attack: From JeM audio to Army's stern warning, know key 5 updates

Why is Diet Coke missing? Out-of-stock shelves leave fans hunting for it across India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ BTS documentary to get theatrical release as feature film by late 2026

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ BTS documentary to get theatrical release as featur

When AI Moves at Machine Speed, Healthcare Governance Cannot Afford to Walk

When AI Moves at Machine Speed, Healthcare Governance Cannot Afford to Walk

Diplomatic setback for Pakistan as Iran cold-shoulders US talks in Islamabad

Diplomatic setback for Pakistan as Iran cold-shoulders US talks in Islamabad

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon; 5 Celebrities leading sustainability and zero-waste living

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon

MI vs GT: Tilak Verma's maiden century to Jasprit Bumrah's first ball wicket; Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026

Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ BTS documentary to get theatrical release as feature film by late 2026

It would be the first for any Indian film, and the makers have ensured that no BTS footage goes out on social media before the release of the film.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 11:25 PM IST

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ BTS documentary to get theatrical release as feature film by late 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ranveer Singh will be back to thrill the audience once more in Dhurandhar's way, as makers have decided to create a full-length making-of documentary.  The makers have decided to turn the film's making with all the BTS footage and cast interviews into a full-length feature film, unveiled as a theatrical release in the last quarter of 2026, and then eventually stream on the OTT platform, according to reports.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar BTS documentary is in the making

“The craze for Dhurandhar is so much that the makers have decided to turn even the making of the film into a spectacle. All the BTS footage and cast interviews together will be collated into a full-length feature film and will be unveiled as a theatrical release in the last quarter of 2026, and then eventually make it to the OTT platform as well, on which the films will be streaming," said a source close to Hindustan Times.

It is reportedly said that the lead cast and director of Dhurandhar are staying away from media interactions because their first interviews are being reserved for the film’s behind-the-scenes documentary. This includes actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal, along with director Aditya Dhar. “All the major players in the film, including actors Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, and even the director Aditya Dhar, are not doing any media interactions yet because their first interviews will be a part of this BTS film that will directly arrive in theatres. It is a first for any Indian film, and the makers are ensuring that no BTS footage goes out on social media before the release of the film,” the source adds. 

Meanwhile, it would be the first for any Indian film, and the makers have ensured that no BTS footage goes out on social media before the release of the film.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar 2 features Ranveer Singh in the lead role along with an ensemble cast including Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal. In the first part, Akshaye Khanna also played a pivotal role.Among many feats, the film recently took the entire 'Dhurandhar' franchise to surpass the Rs 3000 crore mark, making it the first Indian film series ever to achieve this extraordinary feat. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.Building on the momentum of the first film, 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge', which was released just four months after its predecessor, has taken things to an entirely new level.The Ranveer Singh-led action spectacle has turned into a box office juggernaut, amassing well over 1700 crore globally and continuing its dream run in several territories.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ BTS documentary to get theatrical release as feature film by late 2026
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ BTS documentary to get theatrical release as featur
When AI Moves at Machine Speed, Healthcare Governance Cannot Afford to Walk
When AI Moves at Machine Speed, Healthcare Governance Cannot Afford to Walk
Diplomatic setback for Pakistan as Iran cold-shoulders US talks in Islamabad
Diplomatic setback for Pakistan as Iran cold-shoulders US talks in Islamabad
Abhishek Sharma surpasses Rohit Sharma, equals Virat Kohli with stunning 100 against Delhi Capitals
Abhishek Sharma surpasses Rohit Sharma, equals Virat Kohli with stunning 100
Pappu Yadav’s remark on women in politics, their exploitation draw criticism from BJP, Bihar’s Women Commission; know what happened
Pappu Yadav’s remark on women in politics, their exploitation draw criticism
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon; 5 Celebrities leading sustainability and zero-waste living
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon
MI vs GT: Tilak Verma's maiden century to Jasprit Bumrah's first ball wicket; Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026
Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement