Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ BTS documentary to get theatrical release as feature film by late 2026
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ENTERTAINMENT
It would be the first for any Indian film, and the makers have ensured that no BTS footage goes out on social media before the release of the film.
Ranveer Singh will be back to thrill the audience once more in Dhurandhar's way, as makers have decided to create a full-length making-of documentary. The makers have decided to turn the film's making with all the BTS footage and cast interviews into a full-length feature film, unveiled as a theatrical release in the last quarter of 2026, and then eventually stream on the OTT platform, according to reports.
“The craze for Dhurandhar is so much that the makers have decided to turn even the making of the film into a spectacle. All the BTS footage and cast interviews together will be collated into a full-length feature film and will be unveiled as a theatrical release in the last quarter of 2026, and then eventually make it to the OTT platform as well, on which the films will be streaming," said a source close to Hindustan Times.
It is reportedly said that the lead cast and director of Dhurandhar are staying away from media interactions because their first interviews are being reserved for the film’s behind-the-scenes documentary. This includes actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal, along with director Aditya Dhar. “All the major players in the film, including actors Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, and even the director Aditya Dhar, are not doing any media interactions yet because their first interviews will be a part of this BTS film that will directly arrive in theatres. It is a first for any Indian film, and the makers are ensuring that no BTS footage goes out on social media before the release of the film,” the source adds.
Meanwhile, it would be the first for any Indian film, and the makers have ensured that no BTS footage goes out on social media before the release of the film.
Dhurandhar 2 features Ranveer Singh in the lead role along with an ensemble cast including Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal. In the first part, Akshaye Khanna also played a pivotal role.Among many feats, the film recently took the entire 'Dhurandhar' franchise to surpass the Rs 3000 crore mark, making it the first Indian film series ever to achieve this extraordinary feat. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.Building on the momentum of the first film, 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge', which was released just four months after its predecessor, has taken things to an entirely new level.The Ranveer Singh-led action spectacle has turned into a box office juggernaut, amassing well over 1700 crore globally and continuing its dream run in several territories.