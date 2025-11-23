Ranveer Singh recalls how his love story with Deepika Padukone began during ‘Ramleela’ shoot: 'Udaipur is lucky for love stories'

Ranveer recalled the time when they started dating during his speech at the sangeet ceremony of Netra Mantena, daughter of American billionaires Padmaja and Ram Raju Mantena, on November 21.

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone began dating while filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ramleela." Released in 2013, the film performed well at the box office, and the two subsequently collaborated in Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and 83.

Ranveer talks about his love story with Deepika

A video of Ranveer Singh reminiscing about his love story with Deepika Padukone has now surfaced on Instagram. The actor, holding a microphone, tells the audience, "I want to tell you that Udaipur is like a lucky charm for love stories. I shot a film called Ramleela here. Have you seen it? (People cheer) It was when I was working with your sister-in-law. Our love story blossomed during the long Udaipur schedule of Ramleela."

He further added, "Nidra and Vamsi, since then, have been together for 13 years, married for 7 years, and have a beautiful daughter! So, Udaipur is very lucky for love stories!"

About their wedding

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in Lake Como, Italy, in the presence of family and close friends. They released their wedding video five years later, on the premiere episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan, Season 8, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ranveer and Deepika welcomed a daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, in September. They unveiled Dua's face in an Instagram post during Diwali this year.

