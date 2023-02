Ranveer Singh raps in front of Simu Liu, Hasan Minhaj, fans find it 'embarrassing'

Image: Instagram

Star comedian Hasan Minaj shared a video of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh trying to flaunt his rapping skills in a locker room during the NBA All-Star game. However, the social media users are not impressed at all. In the clip, Ranveer looked confident about his rapping skills in front of celebs like Hollywood stars Simu Liu, Janelle Monae, and Nicky Jam.



The clip begins with Minhaj saying: "All we gotta do, everybody, is get Ranveer Singh on the boards today. On behalf of 4.561 billion people in Asia, let`s get Ranveer a bucket."



Reacting to his words, Ranveer in jersey gets up from his seat.



The Bollywood star then starts to rap: "Go up against us, you will end up in bandages. We ain`t 21 but we all savages. Oh, you see my moves, they so fancy."



"Yeah baby all over the world they call me Shang-Chi. I throw it down, slam. You know my name, number one Latin artist in the world, Nicky Jam."



Simu and Nicky looked confused and stunned in the clip.



Captioning the clip, Minaj wrote on Instagram, "Tried to get my man Ranveer Singh on the scoreboard. Tried to get him a record deal. Failed at both."



However, social media users did not stop themselves from expressing their disappointment at Ranveer at the comment section.



One wrote: "Ranveer setting us back 100 years with each sentence"



A user said: "Never let him rap again".



"Simu looks so uncomfortable," said another.



A not so happy fan said: "From F1 to premier league to the US, this man just continues to embarrass every Indian with his wannabe efforts."



Another added: "The second hand embarrassment on this one is hard. Smh."



A user questioned: "How that man landed Deepika (Padukone)A I`ll never understand."



A netizen asked: "Someone confiscate is Damm passport."