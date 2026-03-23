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Ranveer Singh has roots in Pakistan? Here's why he is perfect as Hamza Ali Mazari in Dhurandhar 2

Ranveer Singh’s grandmother, Chand Burke, was a 1940s actress who moved from Pakistan to India after Partition and found success in Bollywood with Boot Polish, symbolizing resilience and cinema’s enduring legacy.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 23, 2026, 07:44 PM IST

Ranveer Singh has roots in Pakistan? Here's why he is perfect as Hamza Ali Mazari in Dhurandhar 2
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The legacy of cinema often carries fascinating personal histories, and one such story connects Ranveer Singh to the golden era of the Indian and Pakistani film industries. His grandmother, Chand Burke, was a notable actress in the 1940s, a time when the subcontinent’s film world was still united before the upheaval of partition.

A career interrupted:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chand Burke started her professional journey in present-day Pakistan, where she helped establish the foundation of filmmaking in that area. The Partition of India, which happened during her lifetime, brought significant changes to her personal life and professional work because it impacted many artists from her era. The historical event compelled millions to move across newly established national boundaries because Chand Burke from India needed to find permanent residence and better work possibilities.

Rebuilding in India:

The process of establishing herself in an unfamiliar nation proved challenging because she worked in the highly competitive field of filmmaking. Her ability to succeed in her career stemmed from her natural abilities and her persistent dedication to her work. Her breakthrough in the Hindi film industry occurred when she appeared in the movie Boot Polish, which was produced by the renowned Raj Kapoor. The film served as a crucial milestone for her because it marked her successful entry into Indian cinema.

Also read: Dhurandhar: The Revenge actor Gursewak Singh recalls Ranveer Singh's kind gesture after on-set accident: 'I was crying out of fear and pain'

A story of resilience:

The journey of Chand Burke reflects the resilience of artists who navigated one of the most turbulent periods in South Asian history. Her story describes more than cinema because it encompasses identity, migration and her journey to success. The study demonstrates that artistic and cultural ties between people from different backgrounds maintained their existence despite the existing political conflicts. 

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