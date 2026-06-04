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Ranveer Singh gets strong backing from CINTAA Upasana Singh amid Don 3 controversy: ‘He has truly been a Dhurandhar’

Ranveer Singh has received strong support from CINTAA’s Upasana Singh amid the Don 3 controversy, with her praising his film success, calling him a 'Dhurandhar,' while FWICE lifted its non-cooperation directive after industry-wide appeals.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 08:59 PM IST

Ranveer Singh gets strong backing from CINTAA Upasana Singh amid Don 3 controversy: ‘He has truly been a Dhurandhar’
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Ranveer Singh has received strong support from the film fraternity amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his exit from Don 3. At a recent industry conference, CINTAA General Secretary and actor Upasana Singh praised the star for his contribution to Bollywood and highlighted the success of his recent films.

Upasana Singh calls Ranveer Singh a ‘Dhurandhar’:

The fuss around Ranveer Singh’s sudden stepping away from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 has kept popping up in headlines. But then the actor, like, got some support from several industry representatives after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, FWICE, declared that it would withdraw its non-cooperation directive against him on June 3.

CINTAA defends the actor’s industry contribution:

At a press conference, where members of different film bodies were present, CINTAA General Secretary Upasana Singh kind of spoke freely and openly supported Ranveer too. She credited him with helping the Hindi film industry, especially during a tough spell at the box office, where things were, you know, really challenging for a while.

Also read: Anupam Kher opens up about shooting at Mannat before Shah Rukh Khan bought it: 'I know every inch of that place'

Praise for ‘Dhurandhar’ Box office success:

According to Upasana, Ranveer’s recent movies, Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Dhurandhar 2, have shown really exceptional box office results at a moment when plenty of films were finding it hard to bring people in, you know. She also said the industry basically needs more performers, actors with craftsmanship that clicks with viewers and keeps the cinema business moving in a better direction.

The actress also kind of shared a personal anecdote, revealing that her son has watched Dhurandhar five times and is still keen to see it once more. She spoke about how the film really landed on people, as proof of its broad appeal and she added that she hopes Ranveer keeps rolling out successful projects in the coming days too, somehow.

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