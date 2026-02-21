FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh extortion case: Mumbai Crime Branch issues Look Out Circular against Lawrence Bishnoi gang member

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is in the middle of a police investigation after receiving a threatening WhatsApp voice message demanding money. The Mumbai Crime Branch has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Harichandra, who is also known as Harry Boxer, because they suspect him to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The police investigation continues to show him as an international travel restriction because he needs to stay in the country.

Latest News

Anshika Paney

Updated : Feb 21, 2026, 12:30 PM IST

Ranveer Singh extortion case: Mumbai Crime Branch issues Look Out Circular against Lawrence Bishnoi gang member
    Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is in the middle of a police investigation after receiving a threatening WhatsApp voice message demanding money. The Mumbai Crime Branch has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Harichandra, who is also known as Harry Boxer, because they suspect him to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The police investigation continues to show him as an international travel restriction because he needs to stay in the country.

    The problem started when Ranveer Singh’s manager received a voice note which demanded a large payment while it threatened to cause him harm. The police reported that the message transmission used a VPN for sender location concealment, which created difficulties in tracking the sender.

    Police investigation and security measures:

    The Mumbai Crime Branch sent the voice message to police teams in Punjab and Haryana for verification. The teams confirmed that the voice could belong to Harry Boxer. Police have recorded statements from Ranveer Singh's manager and continue to collect additional evidence, which includes digital and forensic materials. The team has implemented increased security measures to ensure the actor's safety. Authorities are tracing the international number which sent the threatening message and have contacted foreign agencies for assistance.

    Possible links to other crimes:

    Police are checking if this case is connected to other incidents involving the Bishnoi gang, which includes a recent firing incident that occurred outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence. Officials suspect these threats may be part of a larger plan to intimidate Bollywood celebrities. The Mumbai Crime Branch continues its investigation and will make decisions about future actions according to the evidence and leads that come in. The case demonstrates that threats against actors and public figures in the entertainment industry remain a persistent problem.

