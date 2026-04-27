Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's daughter Dua's first-ever live musical performance, her voice in BG wins internet

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ENTERTAINMENT
The little munchkin attended the Cocomelon Live musical with her muma, papa, and grandparents, reveals Ranveer Singh. However, what caught major attention was the background voice that fans think is of Dua during a media interaction.
There has been curiosity among DeepVeer fans to have as much glimpse and information about their little daughter Dua Padukone Singh ever since her birth. In the latest development, Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh has shared a rare glimpse into Dua's first-ever live musical performance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The little munchkin attended the Cocomelon Live musical with her muma, papa, and grandparents, reveals Ranveer Singh. However, what caught major attention was the background voice that fans think is of Dua during a media interaction.
Speaking in a video shared by the official handle of NMACC, Ranveer said, "It was a beautiful Sunday morning spent. There was such great energy in the theatre. All the kids and their mumma and papa and grandparents were enjoying the show, having a blast, singing and dancing along. So much fun, happiness, joy and colour. It was a really lovely experience," he said.
"It is a little extra special for us because this is our Dua baby's first show. And I am very grateful to the team at NMACC for bringing us these experiences from around the world and allowing us to make memories that last a lifetime," he added.
Watch video
Are we hearing baby Dua in the bg?
by u/Reasonable_Emu_8639 in RanveersinghActor
Ranveer and Deepika announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the news on Instagram with a post featuring their daughter Dua holding a pregnancy test that indicated a positive result. Ranveer and Deepika welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024. The couple married on November 14, 2018, in Lake Como, Italy, after a six-year relationship. They first met while working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela' Ram-Leela and went on to star together in films such as 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat.'
On the professional front, Ranveer was last seen in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', released on March 19. The film has sustained a strong theatrical run, contributing to the Dhurandhar franchise surpassing the Rs 3000 crore mark globally. Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, is set to appear next in 'Raaka' alongside Allu Arjun. She will also feature in 'King', an action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand and headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.