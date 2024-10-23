A video of their newest luxury vehicle parked in their building has surfaced online.

Days before Dhanteras and Diwali, Bollywood star couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, bought a brand brand-new luxury SUV. The duo reportedly added a Range Rover worth around Rs 4.74 crore to their impressive car collection. The couple recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in September this year. Since then, they are embracing the joys of parenthood.

Meanwhile, a video of their newest luxury vehicle parked in their building has surfaced online. It shows the sleek Range Rover inside the couple's residential premises. It marks the fourth car in Ranveer’s collection to bear the '6969' number plate.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 in Italy after dating for six long years. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be next seen in Singham Again, which is releasing on Diwali. Deepika will be playing Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham, in the film. Singham Again will be her first movie after the birth of her daughter. The movie also features Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.

READ | After BIG announcement, shares of Anil Ambani's Reliance surge by 5%, market cap reaches Rs...