Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aryan Khan, Smriti Irani, Aamir Khan: Biggest newsmakers who ruled entertainment headlines in 2025

In 2025, stars like Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Aryan Khan and Emraan Hashmi dominated headlines through blockbuster films, bold industry stands, viral debuts, powerful performances and influential conversations beyond cinema.

Aamir Khan:

Aamir Khan delivered a powerful year with Sitaare Zameen Par, a moving sports drama that sensitively portrayed the lives of specially-abled children and introduced 10 debutants. Choosing cinema over convenience, he made headlines by reportedly turning down a ₹120 crore OTT deal, later opting for a YouTube-first release to support theatres. He also made a rare cameo in Coolie, released in August 2025. Adding to the excitement, Aamir Khan Productions announced the spy-comedy Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, directed by Vir Das, alongside other upcoming projects.

Deepika Padukone:

Deepika Padukone made headlines in 2025 not through film releases, but by sparking one of the year’s most impactful industry-wide conversations. Her strong stand on work-life balance ignited a national debate, encouraging hundreds of voices across the film industry to speak up on the issue. The moment proved her influence beyond cinema and her ability to choose when to speak with purpose. While she had no releases this year, Deepika remained in focus as she continued filming major upcoming projects, including a much-anticipated collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and another big-scale film with Allu Arjun.

Yami Gautam:

Beyond her two powerful releases, Dhoom Dhaam and Haq, Yami Gautam made headlines in early December 2025 for taking a bold stand against what she termed an “extortion” culture in Bollywood’s marketing space. In a candid social media post, she called out paid hype and threats of manufactured negativity around films. Her fearless stance, voiced just ahead of her husband Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar release, struck a chord across the industry, earning widespread support and respect for speaking up on an issue many choose to avoid.

Ranveer Singh:

Ranveer Singh delivered another blockbuster this year with Dhurandhar, which crossed ₹500 crore at the box office. His electrifying performance, signature style, and charisma became major talking points. The film’s success has left audiences eagerly anticipating the next instalment, scheduled for release next year, further cementing Ranveer’s star power.

Harshvardhan Rane:

Harshvardhan Rane grabbed headlines this year after Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released during Valentine’s week and went on to collect around ₹50 crore, becoming the highest-grossing re-release of 2025. He also drew attention for balancing acting with academics, pursuing a Master’s degree in Psychology (Honours). Adding to his strong year, his new film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat released in theatres to a very positive response.

Smriti Irani:

Smriti Irani made major headlines this year with her much-anticipated return to television as Tulsi in the new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Balancing both politics and entertainment, she remained a prominent presence across platforms. Smriti also spoke candidly about the career setbacks she faced due to politics, highlighting the resilience and hard work required to navigate both worlds.

Nikhil Kamath:

Entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath made headlines this year for multiple reasons, most notably for hosting some of the world’s leading people on his popular podcast People by WTF. His podcast gained massive traction this year, especially after he hosted global business leader Elon Musk for a wide-ranging conversation. The episode sparked discussions on entrepreneurship, future skill gaps, and innovation.

Aditya Dhar:

Aditya Dhar delivered a massive success with Dhurandhar, which stormed the box office, collecting around ₹500 crore and continuing its strong theatrical run. Celebrated for its sharp writing and confident storytelling, the film showcased Dhar’s evolved direction and command over scale, firmly establishing him as one of the most impactful filmmakers of the year.

Aryan Khan:

Aryan Khan took the nation by storm with his debut directorial series The Ba**ds of Bollywood* on Netflix. Praised for its gripping storyline, powerful climax, slick direction, casting, and music, the show broke records and trended for weeks. It also entered Netflix’s Global Top 10 for non-English shows, cementing Aryan’s status as one of the most talked-about celebrities of the year.

Emraan Hashmi:

Emraan Hashmi had a notable year with diverse projects across films and web series. He starred in the action-thriller Ground Zero, released in April 2025, playing a BSF Deputy Commandant inspired by a real-life operation. In November, his courtroom drama Haq released alongside Yami Gautam. Emraan also made a special cameo in Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood*, which went viral, with audiences celebrating him as the classic hero they love.