Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his big-screen comeback with Dhurandhar, and fans are eagerly anticipating his return. After being last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the actor has been busy filming Aditya Dhar's directorial. Recently, Ranveer was spotted in Mumbai with co-star Akshaye Khanna, sporting his character's distinctive look. Photos of the actor in character have been leaked and are circulating online, sending fans into a frenzy.

Singh was recently spotted filming 'Dhurandhar at Filmistan Studio. He was seen sporting a long-haired, bearded look, paired with cargo pants, a ganji, and a hoodie, which is reportedly his actual costume for a scene in the film. His co-star Akshaye Khanna was seen wearing a black kurta. Rumours suggest that Ranveer will play a RAW agent in the film, which is inspired by real-life events from India's intelligence history. The movie was announced in July last year and is currently in production.

Earlier too, the pictures were leaked from the sets of Dhurandhar revealing Ranveer and Akshaye’s look. Following this, the team was forced to tighten security measures. A source from the set had revealed that the leaked pictures and videos, including a crucial action scene, spread rapidly online, spoiling the planned grand reveal of the actors' looks. The team had taken precautions, filming in multiple cities to avoid leaks, making the breach particularly disheartening.

Director Aditya Dhar recently shared updates on his upcoming film, praising Singh's performance, saying, "Ranveer Singh has outdone himself in the film. Watch out." Dhar aims to release the film by the end of this year and is pleased with the progress.

When the film was announced, Singh expressed gratitude to his fans for their patience, promising a unique cinematic experience. He wrote, "This one is for my fans... With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it's personal."

The film boasts an impressive cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.