Sitting on a panel alongside Indian journalist Barkha Dutt, Pakistan’s former Foreign Minister Hina Khar, and podcaster Shehzad Ghias Shaikh, Allahbadia emphasised that his intention was not to provoke, but to lay bare verifiable facts. He opened by saying he was there with evidence, not emotions.

During a heated episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Indian content creator Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as Beer Biceps, made a firm and data-backed case while discussing Indo-Pak relations.

He came prepared with two powerful images, one of Osama bin Laden and another of Hafiz Abdul Rauf, using them to highlight Pakistan’s long-standing links to global terrorism. He pointed out that bin Laden was discovered barely 800 meters from a military base in Abbottabad, while Rauf, a known Lashkar-e-Taiba leader, was seen leading prayers for those killed in Indian strikes, surrounded by Pakistani soldiers.

He stressed that India has never been the first to attack in any conflict, calling its military responses "measured and deliberate."

Ranveer contrasted the contributions of both nations by stating that while India exports knowledge, talent, and innovation globally, Pakistan has unfortunately become associated with exporting terror — a fact recognized beyond Indian borders.

He directly challenged the idea that India seeks sympathy, asking Piers Morgan, “Given these facts, what do you personally believe about this issue?”

Morgan, however, shifted the focus by referring to an older, now-deleted Instagram post by Allahbadia, where he had written to Pakistani citizens with empathy and called for peace. Morgan questioned his decision to remove it.

Allahbadia responded by saying his views changed after a ceasefire was broken yet again by Pakistan. He explained that while he once hoped for reconciliation, recurring betrayals have made trust nearly impossible.

He further added that while the average Pakistani dreams of peace, the country’s decisions are dictated by its military and intelligence agencies, not its people.

Concluding his remarks, Allahbadia said this is not just India’s concern anymore — it’s a global issue. He reiterated that India is defending itself and the larger cause of global safety.

“We’re not pushing a one-sided story,” he said, “we’re simply stating what the rest of the world is starting to understand: Pakistan has become a breeding ground for terrorism.”