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Ranveer Allahbadia makes big statement on Bollywood salaries: 'Only top 30...'

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia claimed content creation provides better financial opportunities than Bollywood, where only 30 top stars make real money.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 12:07 PM IST

Ranveer Allahbadia makes big statement on Bollywood salaries: 'Only top 30...'
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On Tuesday, Ranveer Allahbadia shared his perspective on X regarding income in the creator economy versus the film industry. He said that people falsely assume Bollywood pays better, arguing that only about thirty top actors earn substantial money. In contrast, content creation allows thousands of individuals to build sustainable careers, often without needing mainstream fame.

Public debate and creator perspectives

His remarks sparked a lot of discussion on the internet. Advocates pointed out that anyone with an audience and marketable abilities may earn more money through the creative economy. Critics noted that a similar situation occurs in digital media, where the majority of artists suffer while just the top 5% earn substantial sums of money.


Farah Khan, a director and choreographer, had previously expressed a similar opinion. Even after directing movies that made over ₹300 crore, Khan claimed in a podcast with Sania Mirza that she personally made the most money from content creation after starting a YouTube cooking channel in 2024.

Also read: 'Felt like suicide...': Raj Kundra recalls darkest moment in jail after hearing Shilpa Shetty wanted divorce

His remarks sparked a lot of discussion 

Ranveer Allahbadia is an Indian YouTuber, podcaster, and co-founder of Monk Entertainment. He goes by BeerBiceps online. Before starting his well-known podcast, The Ranveer Show, he first achieved popularity through fitness material. Allahbadia encountered negative publicity and legal issues in February 2025 as a result of offensive remarks she made while serving as a guest judge on Samay Raina's program India's Got Latent. The Supreme Court allowed him to resume airing his podcast in March 2025, subject to upholding decency, after he issued a public apology following police complaints.

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