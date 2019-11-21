Ranu Mondal's viral make-up photo FAKE? Artist shares real image

Internet's current favourite child Ranu Mondal was recently in news over her overly white make-up at a fashion show where she was the showstopper. The make-up caught the attention of many, and memes started going viral over the photo.

Ranu Mondal's make-up artist was also bashed for the kind of make-up which she did on Ranu. The make-up artist then went on to defend herself by sharing a 'find the difference' photo between Ranu Mondal's make-up while walking the ramp vs the viral photo.

Sharing the image, Sandhya's makeover, on their Instagram page, wrote, "As you can see, this is the difference between the work that we have done and the 'Fake' picture that has been edited to an extent. All the jokes and trolls are fine and they make us laugh too but to hurt someone sentiments, that's not a very good thing to do."

They also asked everyone to judge a true and fake image with the photo posted, by adding, "We truly hope that you all will understand the truth and realise the difference between the fake one and the one that is genuine. That's all we ask for."

See the post here:

Prior to the viral photo, Ranu Mondal went viral for asking a fan not to touch her because she was a celebrity. Ranu, a beggar from Ranaghat railway station, was recognized by the internet after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai' broke the internet.