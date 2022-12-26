RANKED: Top 7 performances in Hindi web series of 2022

Yeareneder 2022

This year, the audiences were in for a good dose of entertainment, both on and off digital platforms. Despite being torn in between small and big screens, the viewers displayed love for engaging content. Now, with the year set to bid adieu, here’s my list of seven breakthrough performances that didn’t just steal the show but raised the stakes for the next season of their respective projects.

Manav Vij in Tanaav: He spoke with his eyes and conveyed frustration without being in your face. It was a character that needed restraint and a good understanding of the political scenario in and around Srinagar. Needless to say, Vij kept hitting the high notes with ease.

Suvinder Vicky in CAT: It was a show that needed him in the background and holding all the strings together. He did exactly that. From a dubious cop to the mastermind of an important mission, he displayed a wide range. The show might have lost a good part of its sheen after first three episodes, but Vicky as Sehtab Singh remained at the top of his game till the credits rolled.

Shriya Pilgaonkar in Guilty Minds: She has been around for some time and has given noteworthy performances, but this time she was in charge of a script that changed with each episode. She had to maintain the same trajectory as a standalone character and also manage the hype around each episode.

Tilottama Shome in Delhi Crime 2: She never finds the bottleneck point in any character, even if it is totally opposite of what her off-screen persona looks like. She, once again, made her point as a socially deprived yet criminally bent woman in the show, leaving a case study in the dark bylanes of Delhi.

Abhilash Thapliyal in Faadu: He is one actor to watch out for. First Aspirants and then Faadu and Blurr, he is making quick inroads into our minds that look for realistic and differently written characters. Most of the primary characters are written well, but Thapliyal’s role was probably the most complex.

Faisal Malik in Panchayat 2: It was totally unexpected. The climax of Panchayat 2 also worked because of the connect Malik made with his audiences. He was never the hero, but everybody wanted him to be in a good space.

Tahir Raj Bhasin in Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein: Never become the hero till there is no hero. Bhasin waited, maybe still waiting, for his shot at the glory, and that made him everyone’s favourite.

